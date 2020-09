Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Stay with Me Sam Smith, Won't You Stay With Me Cause You're All I Need

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu Stay with Me adalah salah satu hits yang berhasil melambungkan nama Sam Smith di dunia musik Internasional.

Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Stay with Me yang dipopulerkan Sam Smith.

[Intro]

Am7 F C

Am7 F C

[Verse 1]

Am7 F C

Guess it's true, I'm not good at a one-night stand

Am7 F C

But I still need love cause I'm just a man

Am7 F C

These nights never seem to go to plan

Am7 Gsus C

I don't want you to leave, will you hold my hand?

[Chorus]

Am F C

Won't you stay with me?

Am F C

Cause you're all I need

G Am F C

This ain't love it's clear to see

G#dim Am F C

But darling, stay with me

[Verse 2]

Am7 F C

Why am I so emotional?

Am7 F C

No it's not a good look, gain some self control

Am7 F C

And deep down I know this never works

Am7 Gsus C

But you can lay with me so it doesn't hurt

[Chorus]

Am F C

Won't you stay with me?

Am F C

Cause you're all I need

G Am F C

This ain't love it's clear to see

G#dim Am F C

But darling, stay with me

[Bridge]

Am F C

Oh oh oh ohhh oh ohhh oh ohhh

Am F C

Oh oh oh ohhh oh ohhh oh ohhh

G Am F C

Oh oh oh ohhh oh ohhh oh ohhh

G#dim Am F C

Oh oh oh ohhh oh ohhh oh ohhh

[Chorus]

Am F C

Won't you stay with me?

Am F C

Cause you're all I need

G Am F C

This ain't love it's clear to see

G#dim Am F C

But darling, stay with me

Am F C

Oh, won't you stay with me?

Am F C

Cause you're all I need

G Am F C

This ain't love it's clear to see

G#dim Am F C

But darling, stay with me

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)