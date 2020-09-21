Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cheating on You Charlie Puth, It Started with a Kiss On Your Mommas Couch

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu Cheating on You milik Charlie Puth bercerita tentang pria yang tidak mencintai kekasih barunya, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Cheating on You, yang dipopulerkan Charlie Puth.

[Verse 1]

F#m

It started with a kiss

B

On your momma's couch

C#m E

2012 was nothing serious (Uh)

F#m

And then we caught the feels

B

It got really real

C#m

Too good to be true

E

I guess I thought you was, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

F#m B

Why did I run away, run away, run away?

Esus4 E

Oh, your love was everything, everything, everything

F#m B

I know it's gettin' late, gettin' late, gettin' late

Esus4 E

But can I still be on my way, on my way? Yeah

[Chorus]

Amaj7 B

I know I said goodbye, and baby, you said it too

Esus4 E

But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you

Amaj7 B

I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new

Esus4 E

But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you

F#m B Esus4 E

Baby now, ooooooooooh, cheating on you

F#m B

Baby now, ooooooooh

Esus4 E

But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you

[Verse 2]

F#m B

Thought I could get you back any time of day

C#m

Shouldn't have been so cocky

E

Shouldn't have did you wrong (Whoa)

F#m N.C.

And now I miss you bad, really, really bad

C#m E

Guess you don't know what you got until it's gone

[Pre-Chorus]

F#m B

Why did I run away, run away, run away? (Run Away)

Esus4 E

Oh, your love was everything, everything, everything (Everything)

F#m B

I know it's gettin' late, gettin' late, gettin' late (Gettin' Late)

Esus4 E

But can I still be on my way, on my way? Yeah

[Chorus]

Amaj7 B

I know I said goodbye, and baby, you said it too

Esus4 E

But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you

Amaj7 B

I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new

Esus4 E

But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you

F#m B Esus4 E

Baby now, ooooooooooh, cheating on you

F#m B

Baby now, ooooooooh

Esus4 E

But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you

[Bridge]

A

Baby, no

Amaj7 A7

There ain't no lips like your lips

Bm A

And nobody else feels like this

Amaj7 A7

There's no moving on I'll admit

Bsus4 Amaj7 B Esus4 E

If you go awayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy, yeah

[Outro]

Amaj7 B

I know I said goodbye, and baby, you said it too

Esus4 E

But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you (Cheating On You)

Amaj7 B

I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new (Found Someone New)

Esus4 E

But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you (Believe It, Baby)

F#m B Esus4 E

Baby now, ooooooooooh, cheating on you

F#m B

Baby now, ooooooooh

Esus4 E

But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you

Amaj7 B

You said goodbye

Esus4 E

And you said goodbye

