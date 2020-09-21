Download Lagu Girlfriend Charlie Puth, Lirik Lagu Girlfriend

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Girlfriend adalah judul lagu terbaru dari penyanyi solo pria, Charlie Puth, yuk download lagu Girlfriend MP3 dinyanyikan Charlie Puth, serta lirik lagu Girlfriend.



Lirik Lagu Girlfriend

Tired of this conversation

We didn't come all this way

To touch a little, kiss a little

All night long

You wanna hear me say it

I know I kept you waitin'

Just a little, just a little

All night long

Can't stop

'Til you're lyin' right here next to me

I should stop

But I think I'll do it anyway

Baby, would you ever want to be my girlfriend?

I don't wanna play no games

This is more than just a phase

Baby, would you ever want to be my girlfriend?

If you want it, let me know

We could make this official

Don't we look perfect, baby?

Let's take this further, baby

Just a little, just a little

All night long

If I was your boyfriend

I, I'd be givin' you all my time

Not just a little, just a little

All night long

Can't stop

'Til you're lyin' right here next to me

I should stop …

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)