Yuk download lagu Girlfriend MP3 dinyanyikan Charlie Puth, serta lirik lagu Girlfriend.

zoom-inlihat foto Download Lagu Girlfriend Charlie Puth, Lirik Lagu Girlfriend
AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Michael Loccisano
Ilustrasi. Download Lagu Girlfriend Charlie Puth, Lirik Lagu Girlfriend 
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Girlfriend adalah judul lagu terbaru dari penyanyi solo pria, Charlie Puth, yuk download lagu Girlfriend MP3 dinyanyikan Charlie Puth, serta lirik lagu Girlfriend.

Lirik Lagu Girlfriend
Tired of this conversation
We didn't come all this way
To touch a little, kiss a little
All night long
You wanna hear me say it
I know I kept you waitin'
Just a little, just a little
All night long
Can't stop
'Til you're lyin' right here next to me
I should stop
But I think I'll do it anyway
Baby, would you ever want to be my girlfriend?
I don't wanna play no games
This is more than just a phase
Baby, would you ever want to be my girlfriend?
If you want it, let me know
We could make this official
Don't we look perfect, baby?
Let's take this further, baby
Just a little, just a little
All night long
If I was your boyfriend
I, I'd be givin' you all my time
Not just a little, just a little
All night long
Can't stop
'Til you're lyin' right here next to me
I should stop
Berikut, Video Klip Girlfriend Charlie Puth.

Link download lagu Girlfriend Joox

Link download lagu Girlfriend Spotify
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
