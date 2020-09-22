Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Forever Lewis Capaldi, Caught Me Off Guard I Wish That I'd Been Sober

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Forever adalah salah satu lagu hits milik Lewis Capaldi, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Forever, yang dipopulerkan Lewis Capaldi.

Verse 1 :

C

Caught me off guard, I wish that I'd been sober

Am F

Still, here we are back in Hanover 99

G

Just like old times all over

C

Under the exit lights as beautiful as ever

Am

I really wish that I dressed up a little better

F G

No regrets is what we said, we can't go back again, darling

Chorus :

F G

Nobody said that it would last forever

C Em Am G

That doesn't mean we didn't try to get there

F G

I never said that we would die together

C Em Am G

That doesn't mean it was a lie, remember

F G

Nobody said that it would last forever

Verse 2 :

C

Head in my hands, cold coffee on the table

Am

Wish you the best, I would if I was able

F G

Morning light, it stings a little

C

Out of my mind, I don't remember calling

Am

Had too much tonic wine, sometimes it does the talking

F G

Hope you know I wish you all the love you're looking for, darling

Chorus :

F G

Nobody said that it would last forever

C Em Am G

That doesn't mean we didn't try to get there

F G

I never said that we would die together

C Em Am G

That doesn't mean it was a lie, remember

F G

Nobody said that it would last forever

Bridge :

C

Forever

Am

Forever

F G C

Forever

Outro :

F G

Nobody said that it would last forever

C Em Am G

That doesn't mean we didn't try to get there

F G

I never said that we would die together

C Em Am G

That doesn't mean it was a lie, they'll never

F G

Take those long summer days

C

When love was untamed

Em Am G

Two burning hearts are dared to break, remember

F G

Nobody said that it would last forever

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)



