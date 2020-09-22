Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Forever Lewis Capaldi, Caught Me Off Guard I Wish That I'd Been Sober

Forever adalah salah satu lagu hits milik Lewis Capaldi, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Forever, yang dipopulerkan Lewis Capaldi.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Forever adalah salah satu lagu hits milik Lewis Capaldi, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Forever, yang dipopulerkan Lewis Capaldi.

Verse 1 :
C
  Caught me off guard, I wish that I'd been sober
Am                                    F
  Still, here we are back in Hanover 99
                         G
Just like old times all over
C
  Under the exit lights as beautiful as ever
Am
  I really wish that I dressed up a little better
F                              G
No regrets is what we said, we can't go back again, darling

Chorus :
F                           G
  Nobody said that it would last forever
C              Em             Am     G
  That doesn't mean we didn't try to get there
F                            G
  I never said that we would die together
C              Em            Am     G
  That doesn't mean it was a lie, remember
F                           G
  Nobody said that it would last forever

Verse 2 :
C
  Head in my hands, cold coffee on the table
Am
  Wish you the best, I would if I was able
F                             G
Morning light, it stings a little
C
  Out of my mind, I don't remember calling
Am
  Had too much tonic wine, sometimes it does the talking
F                                G
Hope you know I wish you all the love you're looking for, darling

Chorus :
F                           G
  Nobody said that it would last forever
C              Em             Am     G
  That doesn't mean we didn't try to get there
F                            G
  I never said that we would die together
C              Em            Am     G
  That doesn't mean it was a lie, remember
F                           G
  Nobody said that it would last forever

Bridge :
C
       Forever
Am
       Forever
F   G       C
       Forever

Outro :
F                           G
  Nobody said that it would last forever
C              Em             Am     G
  That doesn't mean we didn't try to get there
F                            G
  I never said that we would die together
C              Em            Am           G
  That doesn't mean it was a lie, they'll never

F                        G
Take those long summer days
                 C
When love was untamed
            Em                    Am     G
Two burning hearts are dared to break, remember
F                           G
  Nobody said that it would last forever

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
