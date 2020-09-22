Breaking News:

Download Lagu

Download Lagu Before You Go Lewis Capaldi, Lirik Lagu Before You Go

Yuk download lagu Before You Go MP3 dinyanyikan Lewis Capaldi, serta lirik lagu Before You Go.

zoom-inlihat foto Download Lagu Before You Go Lewis Capaldi, Lirik Lagu Before You Go
AFP
Ilustrasi. Download Lagu Before You Go Lewis Capaldi, Lirik Lagu Before You Go 
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lewis Capaldi adalah peyanyi solo pria pendatang baru, yang berhasil mendobrak pasar musik internasional. Yuk download lagu Before You Go MP3 dinyanyikan Lewis Capaldi, serta lirik lagu Before You Go.

Lirik Lagu Before You Go
I fell by the wayside like everyone else
I hate you, I hate you, I hate you, but I was just kidding myself
Our every moment, I start to replace
'Cause now that they're gone, all I hear are the words that I needed to say
When you hurt under the surface
Like troubled water running cold
Well, time can heal, but this won't
So, before you go
Was there something I could've said to make your heart beat better?
If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather
So, before you go
Was there something I could've said to make it all stop hurting?
It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless
So, before you go
Was never the right time, whenever you called
Went little by little by little until there was nothing at all
Our every moment, I start to replay
But all
Berikut, Video Klip Before You Go Lewis Capaldi.

Link download lagu Before You Go Joox

Link download lagu Before You Go Spotify

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
Tags
Download Lagu Before You Go
Lewis Capaldi
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Download Lagu
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan