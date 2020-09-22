Ilustrasi. Download Lagu Before You Go Lewis Capaldi, Lirik Lagu Before You Go

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lewis Capaldi adalah peyanyi solo pria pendatang baru, yang berhasil mendobrak pasar musik internasional. Yuk download lagu Before You Go MP3 dinyanyikan Lewis Capaldi, serta lirik lagu Before You Go.



Lirik Lagu Before You Go

I fell by the wayside like everyone else

I hate you, I hate you, I hate you, but I was just kidding myself

Our every moment, I start to replace

'Cause now that they're gone, all I hear are the words that I needed to say

When you hurt under the surface

Like troubled water running cold

Well, time can heal, but this won't

So, before you go

Was there something I could've said to make your heart beat better?

If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather

So, before you go

Was there something I could've said to make it all stop hurting?

It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless

So, before you go