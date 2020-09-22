Download Lagu Before You Go Lewis Capaldi, Lirik Lagu Before You Go

Download Lagu
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lewis Capaldi adalah peyanyi solo pria pendatang baru, yang berhasil mendobrak pasar musik internasional. Yuk download lagu Before You Go MP3 dinyanyikan Lewis Capaldi, serta lirik lagu Before You Go.
Lirik Lagu Before You Go
I fell by the wayside like everyone else
I hate you, I hate you, I hate you, but I was just kidding myself
Our every moment, I start to replace
'Cause now that they're gone, all I hear are the words that I needed to say
When you hurt under the surface
Like troubled water running cold
So, before you go
Was there something I could've said to make your heart beat better?
If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather
Was never the right time, whenever you called
Went little by little by little until there was nothing at all
Our every moment, I start to replay
But all…
Berikut, Video Klip Before You Go Lewis Capaldi.
Link download lagu Before You Go Joox
Link download lagu Before You Go Spotify
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
