Download Lagu Nobody's Love Maroon 5, Lirik Lagu Nobody's Love

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Nobody's Love adalah single terbaru dari grup band pop rock terkenal asal California, Amerika Serikat yaitu Maroon 5, yuk download lagu Nobodys Love MP3 dinyanyikan Maroon 5, serta lirik lagu Nobodys Love.

Lirik Lagu Nobodys Love

You can make a grown man cry

If you ever said "Goodbye"

Never let you go, oh, oh, oh I (Never let you go, oh, oh, oh I)

You can make a grown man cry

If you ever left my side

Never let you go, oh, oh, oh I (Never let you go, oh, oh, oh I)

You're the only hand in my back pocket

If you ever left, I'd go pyschotic

Heaven hear me cryin', cryin'

(Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Baby, you're the key to my heart lock it

If you ever left, never unlock it

Lonely like an island, island

(Ooh, ooh, ooh)

If my love ain't your love

It's never gonna be nobody's love

Never gonna need nobody's love but yours (But yours)

If my love ain't your love

It's never gonna be nobody's love

Never gonna need nobody's trust but yours (But yours)

You can make a grown man cry

If you ever said "Goodbye"

Never let you go, oh, oh, oh I (Never let you go, oh, oh, oh I)

You can make a grown man cry

If you ever left my side

Never let you go, oh, oh, oh I (Never let you go, oh, oh, oh I)

You're the only hand in my back pocket

If you ever left, I'd go pyschotic

Heaven hear me cryin', cryin'

(Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Hit me like a drug and I can't stop it

Fit me like a glove and I can't knock it

I ain't even lyin', lyin'

(Ooh, ooh, ooh)

If my love ain't your love

It's never gonna be nobody's love

Never gonna need nobody's love but yours (Nobody's, but yours)

If my love ain't your love

It's never gonna be nobody's love

Never gonna need nobody's trust but yours (But yours)

If my love ain't your love, then it's nobody's

It's only yours, only yours, not just anybody's

And if you ever leave then I'm never gon' want nobody

Nobody's love

If my love ain't your love, then it's nobody's

It's only yours, only yours, not just anybody's

And if you ever leave then I'm never gon' want nobody

Nobody's love

Nobody's love

Oh, yeah

If my love ain't your love

It's never gonna be nobody's love

Never gonna need nobody's love but yours (No, no, but yours)

If my love ain't your love

It's never gonna be nobody's love

Never gonna need nobody's trust but yours (No, no, no)

If my love ain't your love, then it's nobody's

It's only yours, only yours, not just anybody's

And if you ever leave then I'm never gon' want nobody

Nobody's love

If my love ain't your love, then it's nobody's

It's only yours, only yours, not just anybody's

And if you ever leave then I'm never gon' want nobody

Nobody's love

Berikut, Video Klip Nobodys Love Maroon 5.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)