Download Lagu Nobody's Love Maroon 5, Lirik Lagu Nobody's Love

Yuk download lagu Nobodys Love MP3 dinyanyikan Maroon 5, serta lirik lagu Nobodys Love.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Nobody's Love adalah single terbaru dari grup band pop rock terkenal asal California, Amerika Serikat yaitu Maroon 5, yuk download lagu Nobodys Love MP3 dinyanyikan Maroon 5, serta lirik lagu Nobodys Love.
Lirik Lagu Nobodys Love
You can make a grown man cry
If you ever said "Goodbye"
Never let you go, oh, oh, oh I (Never let you go, oh, oh, oh I)
You can make a grown man cry
If you ever left my side
Never let you go, oh, oh, oh I (Never let you go, oh, oh, oh I)
You're the only hand in my back pocket
If you ever left, I'd go pyschotic
Heaven hear me cryin', cryin'
(Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Baby, you're the key to my heart lock it
If you ever left, never unlock it
Lonely like an island, island
(Ooh, ooh, ooh)
If my love ain't your love
It's never gonna be nobody's love
Never gonna need nobody's love but yours (But yours)
If my love ain't your love
It's never gonna be nobody's love
Never gonna need nobody's trust but yours (But yours)
You can make a grown man cry
If you ever said "Goodbye"
Never let you go, oh, oh, oh I (Never let you go, oh, oh, oh I)
You can make a grown man cry
If you ever left my side
Never let you go, oh, oh, oh I (Never let you go, oh, oh, oh I)
You're the only hand in my back pocket
If you ever left, I'd go pyschotic
Heaven hear me cryin', cryin'
(Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Hit me like a drug and I can't stop it
Fit me like a glove and I can't knock it
I ain't even lyin', lyin'
(Ooh, ooh, ooh)
If my love ain't your love
It's never gonna be nobody's love
Never gonna need nobody's love but yours (Nobody's, but yours)
If my love ain't your love
It's never gonna be nobody's love
Never gonna need nobody's trust but yours (But yours)
If my love ain't your love, then it's nobody's
It's only yours, only yours, not just anybody's
And if you ever leave then I'm never gon' want nobody
Nobody's love
If my love ain't your love, then it's nobody's
It's only yours, only yours, not just anybody's
And if you ever leave then I'm never gon' want nobody
Nobody's love
Nobody's love
Oh, yeah
If my love ain't your love
It's never gonna be nobody's love
Never gonna need nobody's love but yours (No, no, but yours)
If my love ain't your love
It's never gonna be nobody's love
Never gonna need nobody's trust but yours (No, no, no)
If my love ain't your love, then it's nobody's
It's only yours, only yours, not just anybody's
And if you ever leave then I'm never gon' want nobody
Nobody's love
If my love ain't your love, then it's nobody's
It's only yours, only yours, not just anybody's
And if you ever leave then I'm never gon' want nobody
Nobody's love
Berikut, Video Klip Nobodys Love Maroon 5.
Link download lagu Nobody's Love Joox
Link download lagu Nobody's Love Spotify
