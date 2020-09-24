Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Innocence Avril Lavigne, This Innocence is Brilliant 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Innocence, yang dipopulerkan Avril Lavigne.

Intro: Am F Am F

Am

Waking up I see that

F

Everything is ok

Am

The first time in my

F

Life and now it's so great

Am

Slowing down I look

F

Around and I am so amazed

Am F

I think about the little things

G

That make life great

F

I wouldn't change a thing about it

G F ..G-Am

This is the best feeling

Reff:

Am F C

This innocence is brilliant

G Am

I hope that it will stay

F C

This moment is perfect

G Am

please don't go away

F C G

I need you now...

F

And I'll hold on to it

G Am

Don't you let it pass you by

Int. Am F Am F

Am

I found a place so

F

safe not a single tear

Am

The first time in my

F

life and now it's so clear

Am

Feel calm I

F

belong I'm so happy here

Am

It's so strong and now

F G

I let myself be sincere

F

I wouldn't change a thing about it

G F ..G-Am

This is the best feeling