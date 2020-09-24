Chord Simple Plan Save You

Chord Gitar
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simple Plan merupakan band pop punk kenamaan asal Kanada, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Save You, yang dipopulerkan Simple Plan.
**
C#m A
Take a breath
E B
I pull myself together
C#m A
Just another step
E B
Until I reach the door
C#m A
You'll never know the way
E B
It tears me up inside to see you
A B
(Oh, oh) I wish that I could tell you something
A B
(Oh, oh) To take it all away
E B
Sometimes I wish I could save you
C#m
And there's so many things
A B
That I want you to know
E B
I won't give up 'till it's over
C#m
If it takes you forever
A B
I want you to know
C#m A
When I hear you voice
E B
It's drowning in the whispers
C#m A
You're just skin and bones
E B
There's nothing left to take
C#m A
No matter what I do
E B
I can't make you feel better
A B
(Oh, oh) If only I could find the answer
A B
(Oh, oh) To help me understand
E B
Sometimes I wish I could save you
C#m
And there's so many things
A B
That I want you to know
E B
I won't give up 'till it's over
C#m
If it takes you forever
A B
I want you to know that