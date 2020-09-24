Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Simple Plan Save You

Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Save You, yang dipopulerkan Simple Plan.

AFP/JOHANNA LEGUERRE
Ilustrasi. Chord Simple Plan Save You. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simple Plan merupakan band pop punk kenamaan asal Kanada, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Save You, yang dipopulerkan Simple Plan.

**

C#m     A
Take a breath
   E             B
I pull myself together
      C#m      A
Just another step
   E               B
Until I reach the door

              C#m      A
You'll never know the way
    E            B
It tears me up inside to see you
A          B
(Oh, oh) I wish that I could tell you something
A          B
(Oh, oh) To take it all away

E                         B
Sometimes I wish I could save you
           C#m
And there's so many things
        A           B
That I want you to know
E                          B
I won't give up 'till it's over

      C#m
If it takes you forever
   A           B
I want you to know
       C#m      A
When I hear you voice
      E               B
It's drowning in the whispers

            C#m      A
You're just skin and bones
        E               B
There's nothing left to take
          C#m     A
No matter what I do
E                 B
I can't make you feel better

A          B
(Oh, oh) If only I could find the answer
A          B
(Oh, oh) To help me understand

E                         B
Sometimes I wish I could save you
           C#m
And there's so many things
        A           B
That I want you to know
E                          B
I won't give up 'till it's over

      C#m
If it takes you forever
   A           B
I want you to know that

