Chord Simple Plan Save You

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simple Plan merupakan band pop punk kenamaan asal Kanada, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Save You, yang dipopulerkan Simple Plan.

C#m A

Take a breath

E B

I pull myself together

C#m A

Just another step

E B

Until I reach the door

C#m A

You'll never know the way

E B

It tears me up inside to see you

A B

(Oh, oh) I wish that I could tell you something

A B

(Oh, oh) To take it all away

E B

Sometimes I wish I could save you

C#m

And there's so many things

A B

That I want you to know

E B

I won't give up 'till it's over

C#m

If it takes you forever

A B

I want you to know

C#m A

When I hear you voice

E B

It's drowning in the whispers

C#m A

You're just skin and bones

E B

There's nothing left to take

C#m A

No matter what I do

E B

I can't make you feel better

A B

(Oh, oh) If only I could find the answer

A B

(Oh, oh) To help me understand

E B

Sometimes I wish I could save you

C#m

And there's so many things

A B

That I want you to know

E B

I won't give up 'till it's over

C#m

If it takes you forever

A B

I want you to know that