Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Human The Killers, Pay my Respects to Grace and Virtue

Berikut, lirik lagu Human dan kunci gitar Human atau chord gitar Human yang dipopulerkan The Killers.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Human The Killers, Pay my Respects to Grace and Virtue
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Human The Killers, Pay my Respects to Grace and Virtue 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Human, yang dipopulerkan The Killers.

[Intro]

A   A   A   A

[Verse 1]

  A              C#m             D                  A

I did my best to notice when the call came down the line.

          E              F#m          D                  E

Up to the platform of surrender I was brought, but I was kind.

    A               C#m            D           F#m

And sometimes I get nervous when I see an open door.

