Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Human The Killers, Pay my Respects to Grace and Virtue

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Human, yang dipopulerkan The Killers.

[Intro]

A A A A

[Verse 1]

A C#m D A

I did my best to notice when the call came down the line.

E F#m D E

Up to the platform of surrender I was brought, but I was kind.

A C#m D F#m

And sometimes I get nervous when I see an open door.