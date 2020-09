Download Lagu Cardigan Taylor Swift, Lirik Lagu Cardigan

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Cardigan adalah judul lagu terbaru Taylor Swift yang dirilis pada tahun 2020.

Yuk download lagu Cardigan MP3 dinyanyikan Taylor Swift, serta lirik lagu Cardigan.

Lirik Lagu Cardigan

Vintage tee, brand new phone

High heels on cobblestones

When you are young, they assume you know nothing

Sequin smile, black lipstick

Sensual politics

When you are young, they assume you know nothing

But I knew you

Dancin' in your Levi's

Drunk under a streetlight

I, I knew you

Hand under my sweatshirt

Baby, kiss it better, right

And when I felt like I was an old cardigan

Under someone's bed

You put me on and said I was your favorite

A friend to all is a friend to none

Chase two girls, lose the one

When you are young, they assume you know nothing

But I knew you

Playin' hide-and-seek and

Givin' me your weekends

I, I knew you

Your heartbeat on the High Line

Once in twenty lifetimes, I