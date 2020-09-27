Chord Gitar
Chord Billie Eilish Bad Guy
Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Bad Guy, yang dipopulerkan Billie Eilish.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Bad Guy adalah salah satu hits andalan dari Billie Eilish. Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Bad Guy, yang dipopulerkan Billie Eilish.
Intro
Em Am B7
.
Verse 1
Em
White shirt now red, my bloody nose, sleepin', you're on your tippy toes
Am B7
Creepin' around like no one knows, think you're so criminal
Em
Bruises on both my knees for you, don't say thank you or please, I do
Am B7
What I want when I'm wanting to, my soul so cynical
.
Chorus 1
Em
So you're a tough guy, like it really rough guy
.
Just can't get enough guy, chest always so puffed guy
Am
I'm that bad type, make your mama sad type
B7
Make your girlfriend mad tight, might seduce your dad type
N.C.
I'm the bad guy, duh
Em Am B7
I'm the bad guy
.
Verse 2
N.C.
I like it when you take control, even if you know that you don't
N.C.
Own me, I'll let you play the role, I'll be your animal
Em
My mommy likes to sing along with me, but she won't sing this song
Am B7
If she reads all the lyrics, she'll pity the men I know
.
Chorus 2
Em
So you're a tough guy, like it really rough guy
Just can't get enough guy, chest always so puffed guy
Am
I'm that bad type, make your mama sad type
B7
Make your girlfriend mad tight, might seduce your dad type
N.C.
I'm the bad guy, duh
Em Am B7
I'm the bad guy, duh
Em Am B7
I'm only good at bein' bad, bad
.
Interlude
Em
I like when you get mad
Em
I guess I'm pretty glad that you're alone
Em
You said she's scared of me, I mean
N.C.
I don't see what she sees but maybe it's 'cause I'm wearing your cologne
.
Outro
Em
I'm a bad guy
Em
I'm a bad guy
Em
Bad guy, bad guy, I'm a bad
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)