Chord Billie Eilish Bad Guy

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Bad Guy adalah salah satu hits andalan dari Billie Eilish. Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Bad Guy, yang dipopulerkan Billie Eilish.

Intro

Em Am B7

.

Verse 1

Em

White shirt now red, my bloody nose, sleepin', you're on your tippy toes

Am B7

Creepin' around like no one knows, think you're so criminal

Em

Bruises on both my knees for you, don't say thank you or please, I do

Am B7

What I want when I'm wanting to, my soul so cynical

.

Chorus 1

Em

So you're a tough guy, like it really rough guy

.

Just can't get enough guy, chest always so puffed guy

Am

I'm that bad type, make your mama sad type

B7

Make your girlfriend mad tight, might seduce your dad type

N.C.

I'm the bad guy, duh

Em Am B7

I'm the bad guy

.

Verse 2

N.C.

I like it when you take control, even if you know that you don't

N.C.

Own me, I'll let you play the role, I'll be your animal

Em

My mommy likes to sing along with me, but she won't sing this song

Am B7

If she reads all the lyrics, she'll pity the men I know

.

Chorus 2

Em

So you're a tough guy, like it really rough guy



Just can't get enough guy, chest always so puffed guy

Am

I'm that bad type, make your mama sad type

B7

Make your girlfriend mad tight, might seduce your dad type

N.C.

I'm the bad guy, duh

Em Am B7

I'm the bad guy, duh

Em Am B7

I'm only good at bein' bad, bad

.

Interlude

Em

I like when you get mad

Em

I guess I'm pretty glad that you're alone

Em

You said she's scared of me, I mean

N.C.

I don't see what she sees but maybe it's 'cause I'm wearing your cologne

.

Outro

Em

I'm a bad guy

Em

I'm a bad guy

Em

Bad guy, bad guy, I'm a bad

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)