Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Pretty Boy M2M, I Lie Awake at Night

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Pretty Boy yang dipopulerkan M2M.

C

I lie awake at night

Am

see things in black and white

F G

I've only got you inside my mind

Dm G

you know you have made me blind

C

I lie awake and pray

Am

that you will look my way

F G

I have all this longing inside my heart

Dm G

I knew it right from the start

Reff:

C

oh my pretty pretty boy

G

I love you like I

Am G

never ever loved no one before you

F C

pretty pretty boy of mine

Dm G

just tell me you love me too..

C

oh my pretty pretty boy

G

I need you oh my

Am G

pretty pretty boy I do

F

let me inside

Em Dm G C

make me stay right beside you

C Am G -F

C

I used to write your name

Am

and put it in a frame

F G

and sometime I think I hear you call

Dm G

right from my bedroom wall...

C

You stay a little while

Am

and touch me with your smile

F G

and what can I say to make you mine

Dm G

to reach out for you in time

Back to : Reff

Musik : Fm C G Am Em

Em Fm C -Am

oh pretty boy

G

say you love me too

Back to : Reff

