Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Pretty Boy M2M, I Lie Awake at Night

Berikut, lirik lagu Pretty Boy dan kunci gitar Pretty Boy atau chord gitar Pretty Boy yang dipopulerkan M2M.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Pretty Boy M2M, I Lie Awake at Night
youtube.com
Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Pretty Boy M2M. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Pretty Boy yang dipopulerkan M2M.

   C
I lie awake at night
     Am
see things in black and white
     F              G
I've only got you inside my mind
     Dm                      G
you know you have made me blind

   C
I lie awake and pray
     Am
that you will look my way
     F                   G
I have all this longing inside my heart
    Dm                     G
I knew it right from the start

Reff:
         C
  oh my pretty pretty boy
      G
  I love you like I
  Am                   G
  never ever loved no one before you
  F                       C
  pretty pretty boy of mine
                        Dm     G
  just tell me you love me too..

          C
  oh my pretty pretty boy
      G
  I need you oh my
  Am                   G
  pretty pretty boy I do
            F
  let me inside
  Em        Dm    G      C
  make me stay right beside you

 C Am G -F

   C
I used to write your name
    Am
and put it in a frame
     F                  G
and sometime I think I hear you call
  Dm                    G
right from my bedroom wall...

      C
You stay a little while
    Am
and touch me with your smile
     F                  G
and what can I say to make you mine
     Dm                   G
to reach out for you in time

Back to : Reff

Musik : Fm C G Am Em

Em         Fm C -Am
oh pretty boy
 G
say you love me too

Back to : Reff

Pretty Boy M2M
chord gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
