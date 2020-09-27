Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Pretty Boy M2M, I Lie Awake at Night
Berikut, lirik lagu Pretty Boy dan kunci gitar Pretty Boy atau chord gitar Pretty Boy yang dipopulerkan M2M.
C
I lie awake at night
Am
see things in black and white
F G
I've only got you inside my mind
Dm G
you know you have made me blind
C
I lie awake and pray
Am
that you will look my way
F G
I have all this longing inside my heart
Dm G
I knew it right from the start
Reff:
C
oh my pretty pretty boy
G
I love you like I
Am G
never ever loved no one before you
F C
pretty pretty boy of mine
Dm G
just tell me you love me too..
C
oh my pretty pretty boy
G
I need you oh my
Am G
pretty pretty boy I do
F
let me inside
Em Dm G C
make me stay right beside you
C Am G -F
C
I used to write your name
Am
and put it in a frame
F G
and sometime I think I hear you call
Dm G
right from my bedroom wall...
C
You stay a little while
Am
and touch me with your smile
F G
and what can I say to make you mine
Dm G
to reach out for you in time
Back to : Reff
Musik : Fm C G Am Em
Em Fm C -Am
oh pretty boy
G
say you love me too
Back to : Reff
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)