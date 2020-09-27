Download Lagu
Download Lagu Better Zayn Malik, Lirik Lagu Better
Lagu Better menjadi single terbaru Zayn Malik di tahun 2020, yuk download lagu Better MP3 dinyanyikan Zayn, serta lirik lagu Better.
Lirik Lagu Better
[Verse 1]
Hope I only leave good vibes on your living room floor
It hurts so bad that I didn't when you asked for more
Your dad probably loves me more than he ever did now
'Cause I finally got up
Yeah, we're finally knocked down
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Yeah, sometimes it's better that way
Gotta let it go so your heart don't break
'Cause I love you
Yeah, baby, I love you
Just this one time hear what I'm tryna say
Know you might not feel quite the same way
But I love you
I tell you, I love you
[Chorus]
Why? Why wait to fight?
Give it a try
Or I'll say goodbye while it's right
Can we save tears in your eyes?
I'm making you cry
Why wait to hate, can we save love?
[Verse 2]
I fell in, I'm falling, I'm for you
I can't let you fall through the floor too
It's a gamble to take any more of you
(It's a gamble to take-take more you)
Still in my mind sometimes, I must admit it
Like it's a crime on trial, I got acquitted
Me and you wasn't meant, we wasn't fitted
Like it's a glove, I hated to admit it
[Pre-Chorus 2]
'Cause obviously we go back
So why would we ruin that?
In too deep, we're rearranged
Now you wanna ask for names
We can't let this fruit go bad
Sayin' things we can't take back
In too deep, we're rearranged
Say you feel the same
[Chorus]
Why? Why wait to fight?
Give it a try
Or I'll say goodbye while it's right
Can we save tears in your eyes?
I'm watching you cry
Why wait to hate, can we save love?
Berikut, link download lagu Better Zayn.
Link download lagu Better Joox
Link download lagu Better Spotify
