Download Lagu Better Zayn Malik, Lirik Lagu Better

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu Better menjadi single terbaru Zayn Malik di tahun 2020, yuk download lagu Better MP3 dinyanyikan Zayn, serta lirik lagu Better.

Lirik Lagu Better

[Verse 1]

Hope I only leave good vibes on your living room floor

It hurts so bad that I didn't when you asked for more

Your dad probably loves me more than he ever did now

'Cause I finally got up

Yeah, we're finally knocked down



[Pre-Chorus 1]

Yeah, sometimes it's better that way

Gotta let it go so your heart don't break

'Cause I love you

Yeah, baby, I love you

Just this one time hear what I'm tryna say

Know you might not feel quite the same way

But I love you

I tell you, I love you



[Chorus]

Why? Why wait to fight?

Give it a try

Or I'll say goodbye while it's right

Can we save tears in your eyes?

I'm making you cry

Why wait to hate, can we save love?



[Verse 2]

I fell in, I'm falling, I'm for you

I can't let you fall through the floor too

It's a gamble to take any more of you

(It's a gamble to take-take more you)

Still in my mind sometimes, I must admit it

Like it's a crime on trial, I got acquitted

Me and you wasn't meant, we wasn't fitted

Like it's a glove, I hated to admit it

[Pre-Chorus 2]

'Cause obviously we go back

So why would we ruin that?

In too deep, we're rearranged

Now you wanna ask for names

We can't let this fruit go bad

Sayin' things we can't take back

In too deep, we're rearranged

Say you feel the same



[Chorus]

Why? Why wait to fight?

Give it a try

Or I'll say goodbye while it's right

Can we save tears in your eyes?

I'm watching you cry

Why wait to hate, can we save love?

Berikut, link download lagu Better Zayn.

Link download lagu Better Joox

Link download lagu Better Spotify

