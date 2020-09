Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu First Heartbreak Tori Kelly, Cause for the First Time I get Worried 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar First Heartbreak, yang dipopulerkan Tori Kelly.

[Intro]

Am * C * G

Ooh ooh hmmm

[Verse 1]

C G

You'd never hear me singing love songs

Am Em

Wasn't big on poetry

C G

Never cried in the movies

Am Em

Didn't wanna feel so weak

C G

I would never talk about it

Am Em

Never let it get too deep

C G

But something in me's changing

Am Em

Guess you did something to me

[Chorus]

C G

Cause for the first time I get worried

Am Em

When I'm looking in your eyes

C G

That one day you might leave me

Am Em

And it keeps me up at night

C G

I guess that means I really love you

Am Em

Cause I'm afraid to make mistakes

C G

If you ever left me

Am Em

That would be my first heartbreak

C * G * Am * Em *(x2)

Ooh ooh ooh ooh

C G

If you ever left me

Am Em

That would be my first heartbreak

[Verse 2]

C G

Maybe I shouldn't be thinking

Am Em

So far ahead

C G

Better just enjoy this moment

Am Em

And be happy for what I get

C G

But you know its not that easy

Am Em

To get out of my head

C G

So I guess that its a good thing

Am Em

When you want something so bad

[Chorus]

Em C

I wanna run

G

I wanna stay

C

Hold every piece

G

So it won't break

Em C

Wanna let go

G

Wanna hold tight

C

Afraid that I might suffocate

G

You with my love

Em

How much is enough

C D

How much is too safe

[Chorus]



C * G * Am * Em *

Ooh ooh ooh ooh



Am Em

If you ever left me

C G *

That would be my first heartbreak.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)