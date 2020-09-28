Download Lagu Don't Care Rich Brian, Lirik Lagu Don't Care

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Musisi muda asal Indonesia yang berhasil go internasional, Rich Brian, kembali merilis single terbaru berjudul “Don't Care”, yuk download lagu Don't Care MP3 dinyanyikan Rich Brian, serta lirik lagu Don't Care.

Lirik Lagu Don't Care

It's just another day

What they say

Don't care I don't really care, ayy What they say It's just another day

I been thinkin' that it may be time to tell myself that I

But I'm tryin' not to tell a lie, uh

I wanna say that it's all good

It's been like twenty-seven days, uh

I been tryna find the beauty in this shit

And find the people that I gotta save, uh

Ayy, uh I been hurtin', tryna fix the world And find the people that I gotta save, uh I been tryna find the beauty in this shit It's been like twenty-seven days, uh I wanna say that it's all good But I'm tryin' not to tell a lie, uh I been thinkin' that it may be time to tell myself that I

Seen a lotta hearts broken that I wanna break now

Lotta love and plain jealousy been comin' from the same ones

Like, which one is it now?

Let me know so I wonder who I should stop thinkin' 'bout

Some of these people be lookin' like angels

But one day you realize that they been the devil behind us

I'd rather die than go meet with the people

That make me think about my therapist's office

Don't you come up to me with a smile on your face

Askin' me, "How was your day?"

I don't want none of your energy crowdin' my space

So get the fuck out my way

Stay with the fakin', 'cause I

Don't care

I don't really care, ayy

What they say

It's just another day

Pray when I wake up

Hope I don't need to say something I don't mean

Seems like it's easier to look away than dealin' with it

Think about it night and day (ooh, ooh, ooh)

It stinks, you're never even there (ooh, ooh, ooh)

I don't know what else to say (ooh, ooh, ooh)

I don't want you to be afraid (ooh, ooh, ooh)

Ayy, uh

I been hurtin', tryna fix the world

And find the people that I gotta save, uh

I been tryna find the beauty in this shit

It's been like twenty-seven days, uh

I wanna say that it's all good

But I'm tryin' not to tell a lie, uh

I been thinkin' that it may be time to tell myself that I