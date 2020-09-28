Download Lagu Don't Care Rich Brian, Lirik Lagu Don't Care

Download Lagu
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Musisi muda asal Indonesia yang berhasil go internasional, Rich Brian, kembali merilis single terbaru berjudul “Don't Care”, yuk download lagu Don't Care MP3 dinyanyikan Rich Brian, serta lirik lagu Don't Care.
Lirik Lagu Don't Care
Ayy, uh
I been hurtin', tryna fix the world
And find the people that I gotta save, uh
I been tryna find the beauty in this shit
It's been like twenty-seven days, uh
I wanna say that it's all good
But I'm tryin' not to tell a lie, uh
I been thinkin' that it may be time to tell myself that I
I been hurtin', tryna fix the world
And find the people that I gotta save, uh
I been tryna find the beauty in this shit
It's been like twenty-seven days, uh
I wanna say that it's all good
But I'm tryin' not to tell a lie, uh
I been thinkin' that it may be time to tell myself that I
Don't care
I don't really care, ayy
What they say
It's just another day
I don't really care, ayy
What they say
It's just another day
Seen a lotta hearts broken that I wanna break now
Lotta love and plain jealousy been comin' from the same ones
Like, which one is it now?
Let me know so I wonder who I should stop thinkin' 'bout
Some of these people be lookin' like angels
But one day you realize that they been the devil behind us
I'd rather die than go meet with the people
That make me think about my therapist's office
Don't you come up to me with a smile on your face
Askin' me, "How was your day?"
I don't want none of your energy crowdin' my space
So get the fuck out my way
Stay with the fakin', 'cause I
Lotta love and plain jealousy been comin' from the same ones
Like, which one is it now?
Let me know so I wonder who I should stop thinkin' 'bout
Some of these people be lookin' like angels
But one day you realize that they been the devil behind us
I'd rather die than go meet with the people
That make me think about my therapist's office
Don't you come up to me with a smile on your face
Askin' me, "How was your day?"
I don't want none of your energy crowdin' my space
So get the fuck out my way
Stay with the fakin', 'cause I
Don't care
I don't really care, ayy
What they say
It's just another day
I don't really care, ayy
What they say
It's just another day
Pray when I wake up
Hope I don't need to say something I don't mean
Seems like it's easier to look away than dealin' with it
Think about it night and day (ooh, ooh, ooh)
It stinks, you're never even there (ooh, ooh, ooh)
I don't know what else to say (ooh, ooh, ooh)
I don't want you to be afraid (ooh, ooh, ooh)
Hope I don't need to say something I don't mean
Seems like it's easier to look away than dealin' with it
Think about it night and day (ooh, ooh, ooh)
It stinks, you're never even there (ooh, ooh, ooh)
I don't know what else to say (ooh, ooh, ooh)
I don't want you to be afraid (ooh, ooh, ooh)
Berikut, link download lagu Don't Care Rich Brian.
Link download lagu Don't Care Joox
Link download lagu Don't Care Spotify
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung