Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Location Unknow Honne, Travelling Places I Ain't Seen You In Ages

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu Location Unknow adalah salah satu lagu hits milik Honne, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Location Unknow, yang dipopulerkan Honne.

[Intro]



G* Am* Em*

Travelling places I ain't seen you in ages

C*

But I hope you come back to me

G* Am*

My mind's running wild with you faraway

Em* C*

I still think of you a hundred times a day



[Verse 1]

G Am

I still think of you too if only you knew

Em C

When I'm feeling a bit down and I wanna pull through

G

I look over your photograph

Am Em C

And I think how much I miss you, I miss you

G Am

I wish I knew where I was 'cause I don't have a clue

Em C

I just need to work out some way of getting me to you

G Am

'Cause I will never find a love like ours out here

Em C

In a million years, a million years



[Chorus]

G Am Em

My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again

C

Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you

G Am Em

My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again

C

Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you



[Post-Chorus]



G Am Em

I just need to know that you're safe, given that I'm miles away

C

On the first flight back to your side

G Am Em

I don't care how long it takes, I know you'll be worth the wait

C

On the first flight back to your side



[Bridge]



G* Am* Em*

Travelling places I ain't seen you in ages

C*

But I hope you come back to me

G* Am*

My mind's running wild with you faraway

Em* C*

I still think of you a hundred times a day



[Verse 2]



G Am

I still think of you too if only you knew

Em C

I just need to work out some way of getting me to you

G Am

'cause I will never find a love like ours out here

Em C

In a million years, a million years



[Chorus]



G Am Em

My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again

C

Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you

G Am Em

My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again

C

Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you



[Post-Chorus]



G Am Em

I just need to know that you're safe, given that I'm miles away

C

On the first flight back to your side

G Am Em

I don't care how long it takes, I know you'll be worth the wait

C

On the first flight back to your side



[Bridge]



G* Am*

I don't want to be wasting time without you

Em* C*

Don't want to throw away my life I need you

G* Am*

Something tells me we'll be alright

Em* C*

Something tells me we'll be alright alright

G Am

I don't want to be wasting time without you

Em C

Don't want to throw away my life I need you

G Am

Something tells me we'll be alright

Em C

Something tells me we'll be alright alright



[Chorus]

G* Am* Em*

My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again

C*

Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you

G* Am* Em*

My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again

C*

Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you



[Post-Chorus]



G Am Em

I just need to know that you're safe, given that I'm miles away

C

On the first flight back to your side

G Am Em

I don't care how long it takes, I know you'll be worth the wait

C

On the first flight back to your side



[Outro]



G* Am*

I wish I'd known, location unknown

Em* C*

My location unknown my location unknown, unknown

