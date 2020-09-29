Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Location Unknow Honne, Travelling Places I Ain't Seen You In Ages

Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Location Unknow, yang dipopulerkan Honne.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Location Unknow Honne, Travelling Places I Ain't Seen You In Ages
Getty Images for Panorama/AFP/Theo Wargo
Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Location Unknow Honne, Travelling Places I Ain't Seen You In Ages 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu Location Unknow adalah salah satu lagu hits milik Honne, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Location Unknow, yang dipopulerkan Honne.

[Intro]

G*                 Am*                    Em*
  Travelling places I ain't seen you in ages
       C*
But I hope you come back to me
G*                            Am*
  My mind's running wild with you faraway
        Em*                              C*
I still think of you a hundred times a day 

[Verse 1]
G                           Am
I still think of you too if only you knew
Em                                C
When I'm feeling a bit down and I wanna pull through
G
I look over your photograph
       Am                      Em         C
And I think how much I miss you, I miss you
G                                 Am
I wish I knew where I was 'cause I don't have a clue
Em                                   C
I just need to work out some way of getting me to you
G                                             Am
'Cause I will never find a love like ours out here
                  Em              C
In a million years, a million years 

[Chorus]
G                                Am                         Em
My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again
                             C
Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you
G                                Am                         Em
My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again
                             C
Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you

[Post-Chorus]

G                                     Am                        Em
I just need to know that you're safe, given that I'm miles away
                   C
On the first flight back to your side
G                               Am                              Em
I don't care how long it takes, I know you'll be worth the wait
                   C
On the first flight back to your side

[Bridge]

G*                 Am*                    Em*
  Travelling places I ain't seen you in ages
       C*
But I hope you come back to me
G*                            Am*
  My mind's running wild with you faraway
        Em*                              C*
I still think of you a hundred times a day

[Verse 2]

G                           Am
I still think of you too if only you knew
Em                                  C
I just need to work out some way of getting me to you
G                                              Am
'cause I will never find a love like ours out here
                  Em              C
In a million years, a million years 

[Chorus]

G                                Am                         Em
My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again
                             C
Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you
G                                Am                         Em
My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again
                             C
Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you 

[Post-Chorus]

G                                     Am                        Em
I just need to know that you're safe, given that I'm miles away
                   C
On the first flight back to your side
G                               Am                              Em
I don't care how long it takes, I know you'll be worth the wait
                   C
On the first flight back to your side 

[Bridge]

G*                             Am*
I don't want to be wasting time without you
Em*                            C*
Don't want to throw away my life I need you
G*                             Am*
Something tells me we'll be alright
Em*                            C*
Something tells me we'll be alright alright
G                              Am
I don't want to be wasting time without you
Em                             C
Don't want to throw away my life I need you
G                              Am
Something tells me we'll be alright
Em                             C
Something tells me we'll be alright alright

[Chorus]
G*                               Am*                        Em*
My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again
                             C*
Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you
G*                               Am*                        Em*
My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again
                             C*
Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you 

[Post-Chorus]

G                                     Am                        Em
I just need to know that you're safe, given that I'm miles away
                   C
On the first flight back to your side
G                               Am                              Em
I don't care how long it takes, I know you'll be worth the wait
                   C
On the first flight back to your side

[Outro]

G*                Am*
I wish I'd known, location unknown
Em*                                      C*
My location unknown my location unknown, unknown

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Tags
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Location Unknow Honne
Travelling Places I Ain t Seen You In Ages
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Romi Rinando
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Viral Video Pria Lecehkan Wanita dan Pepet Sepeda Motornya saat Berkendara, Pelaku Ditangkap Polisi
Viral Video Pria Lecehkan Wanita dan Pepet Sepeda Motornya saat Berkendara, Pelaku Ditangkap Polisi
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan