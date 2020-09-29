Chord Gitar
Chord Lewis Capaldi Forever
Forever adalah salah satu lagu hits milik Lewis Capaldi, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Forever, yang dipopulerkan Lewis Capaldi.
Verse 1 :
C
Caught me off guard, I wish that I'd been sober
Am F
Still, here we are back in Hanover 99
G
Just like old times all over
C
Under the exit lights as beautiful as ever
Am
I really wish that I dressed up a little better
F G
No regrets is what we said, we can't go back again, darling
Chorus :
F G
Nobody said that it would last forever
C Em Am G
That doesn't mean we didn't try to get there
F G
I never said that we would die together
C Em Am G
That doesn't mean it was a lie, remember
F G
Nobody said that it would last forever
Verse 2 :
C
Head in my hands, cold coffee on the table
Am
Wish you the best, I would if I was able
F G
Morning light, it stings a little
C
Out of my mind, I don't remember calling
Am
Had too much tonic wine, sometimes it does the talking
F G
Hope you know I wish you all the love you're looking for, darling
Chorus :
F G
Nobody said that it would last forever
C Em Am G
That doesn't mean we didn't try to get there
F G
I never said that we would die together
C Em Am G
That doesn't mean it was a lie, remember
F G
Nobody said that it would last forever
Bridge :
C
Forever
Am
Forever
F G C
Forever
Outro :
F G
Nobody said that it would last forever
C Em Am G
That doesn't mean we didn't try to get there
F G
I never said that we would die together
C Em Am G
That doesn't mean it was a lie, they'll never
F G
Take those long summer days
C
When love was untamed
Em Am G
Two burning hearts are dared to break, remember
F G
Nobody said that it would last forever
