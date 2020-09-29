Chord Lewis Capaldi Someone You Loved

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Someone You Loved adalah judul lagu hits yang berhasil melambungkan nama penyanyi Lewis Capaldi, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Someone You Loved, yang dipopulerkan Lewis Capaldi.

Intro:

C G Am F



Verse 1:

C G Am F

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me

C G Am F

This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy

C G Am F

I need somebody to heal, somebody to know, somebody to have, somebody to hold

C G

It's easy to say but it's never the same

Am F

I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain



Chorus:

C G

Now the day bleeds into nightfall

Am F

And you're not here to get me through it all

C G

I let my guard down and then you pulled the rug

Am F

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



Verse 2:

C G Am F

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to

C G Am F

This all or nothing way of loving got me sleeping without you

C G Am F

Now I need somebody to know, somebody to heal, somebody to have, just to know how it feels

C G

It's easy to say but it's never the same

Am F

I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape



Chorus:

C G

Now the day bleeds into nightfall

Am F

And you're not here to get me through it all

C G

I let my guard down and then you pulled the rug

Am F

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



Bridge:

Dm Am G

And I tend to close my eyes but it hurts sometimes

Am Dm

I fall into your arms

Am G

I'll be safe in your sound 'til I come back around



Chorus:

C G

For now the day bleeds into nightfall

Am F

And you're not here to get me through it all

C G

I let my guard down and then you pulled the rug

Am F

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



C G

But now the day bleeds into nightfall

Am F

And you're not here to get me through it all

C G

I let my guard down and then you pulled the rug

Am F

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



Outro:

C G

I let my guard down and then you pulled the rug

Am F C

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)