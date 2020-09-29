Download Film
Download Film The Pacifier Sub Indo, Streaming Film Vin Diesel dan Lauren Graham
Cara unduh film atau cara download film The Pacifier, dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, cara unduh film atau cara download film The Pacifier, dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).
Termasuk, cara nonton film lewat streaming film The Pacifier melalui ponsel (HP).
Film The Pacifier diperankan oleh Vin Diesel dan Lauren Graham.
Namun sebelum download film The Pacifier, ada baiknya anda membaca sinopsis film tersebut.
The Pacifier adalah film bergenre action-comedy asal Amerika Serikat, yang dirilis pada 4 Maret 2005.
Film The Pacifier disutradarai oleh Adam Shankman, penulis ceritanya adalah Thomas Lennon dan Robert Ben Garant
Selain itu, film The Pacifier juga dibintangi oleh Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham, Faith Ford, Brittany Snow, dan Max Thieriot.
Aransemen musik oleh John Debney, sinematografi dikerjakan oleh Peter James, editing film oleh Christopher Greenbury.
Film The Pacifier berdurasi selama 95 menit ini didistribusikan oleh Buena Vista Pictures, mendapat keuntungan sebesar 198 juta dolar AS.
Sinopsis Film The Pacifier
|Download Film Hitch Sub Indo, Nonton Streaming Film Hitch
|Download Film Blood Diamond Sub Indo, Streaming Film Leonardo Di Caprio dan Jennifer Connelly
|Download Film Murder on the Orient Express Sub Indo, Nonton Streaming Via HP
|Download Film Due Date Sub Indo, Nonton Film Streaming Via HP
|Download Film The Secret Life of Walter Mitty Sub Indo, Streaming Film Ben Stiller dan Kristen Wiig