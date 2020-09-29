Download Lagu
Download Lagu No Song Without You Honne, Lirik Lagu No Song Without You
Yuk download lagu No Song Without You MP3 dinyanyikan Honne, serta lirik lagu No Song Without You.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Honne adalah grup duo musik elektronik yang tengah naik daun, yuk download lagu No Song Without You MP3 dinyanyikan Honne, serta lirik lagu No Song Without You.
Lirik Lagu No Song Without You
Ooh, I'd be nothing without you
Ooh, there'd be no song without you, without you
When I'm down and out
And feel like there is nothing left for me
You save me
Ooh, there'd be no song without you, without you
When I'm down and out
And feel like there is nothing left for me
You save me
Ooh, I feel nothing without you
Ooh, there'd be no song without you, without you
When I got into a fight and you stood right up for me
You save me, you save me
Ooh, there'd be no song without you, without you
When I got into a fight and you stood right up for me
You save me, you save me
When I worry about some stupid shit
You always reassure me
You save me (you save me)
You always reassure me
You save me (you save me)
Ooh, I'd be nothing without you
Ooh, there'd be no song without you, without you
Ooh, there'd be no song without you, without you
There would be no song without you
There would be no song without you
There would be no song without you
Without you, without you, without you
There would be no song without you
There would be no song without you
Without you, without you, without you
Berikut, link download lagu No Song Without You Honne.
Link download lagu No Song Without You Joox
Link download lagu No Song Without You Spotify
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
