Download Lagu No Song Without You Honne, Lirik Lagu No Song Without You

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Honne adalah grup duo musik elektronik yang tengah naik daun, yuk download lagu No Song Without You MP3 dinyanyikan Honne, serta lirik lagu No Song Without You.



Lirik Lagu No Song Without You

Ooh, I'd be nothing without you

Ooh, there'd be no song without you, without you

When I'm down and out

And feel like there is nothing left for me

You save me

Ooh, I feel nothing without you

Ooh, there'd be no song without you, without you

When I got into a fight and you stood right up for me

You save me, you save me