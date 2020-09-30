Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Happy Skinnyfabs, I Keep Thinking Why my Friends Left me, I Can go Insane. 

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Happy Skinnyfabs

Berikut, lirik lagu Happy dan kunci gitar Happy atau chord gitar Happy yang dipopulerkan Skinnyfabs.

Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Happy, yang dipopulerkan Skinnyfabs.

D                    A                 Bm                               F#m
Living all alone kinda forgot it's been that long
                                  G                      D             Em                    A
Since someone’s gone, I've been trying to be a little bit strong
       D                   A                    Bm                     F#m
And it is not that easy to be exactly who I was
                   G                    D                    A                        D
My shit is done, now it's time for me try to moving on

                   G                           A                       D                      Bm
’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong
                  Em                    A
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
D                                     D7
Shut your freakin' mouth
                          G                         A                      D                       Bm
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know
                       G                                  A
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming that
          D
Someone is always fine

Interlude: D A Bm F#m G D Em A
D A Bm F#m G D Em A

D                          A                                     Bm              F#m
I keep thinking why my friends left me, I can go insane
G                         D                               Em                     A
Mom was right about that and now I can't trust again
         D                               A
But I think I don't really need no friends
        Bm                               F#m
I'm alone and it's not that bad
            G                           D                    A                                     D
Then again it hurts me so bad and people just don't know that

G                                       D

Maybe this time, Imma take back what is mine
             Em                  A                        D       D7
All the smiles all the joys those are mine
                   G
There will be no more cry, and
                   D
There will be no more try, and
            Em         A             D
These places I never belong

'Cus this guy now is gone

          G                           A                       D                      Bm
If you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong
                  Em                    A
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
D                                     D7
Shut your freakin' mouth
                          G                         A                      D                       Bm
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know
                       G                                  A
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming that
          D
Someone is always fine

G                                     A                         D                      Bm
If you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong
                  Em                   A
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
D                                     D7
Shut your freakin' mouth
                           G                        A                       D                       Bm
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know
                       G                                 A
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming that
           D
Someone is always fine.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)

