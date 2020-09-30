Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Happy Skinnyfabs, I Keep Thinking Why my Friends Left me, I Can go Insane
Berikut, lirik lagu Happy dan kunci gitar Happy atau chord gitar Happy yang dipopulerkan Skinnyfabs.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Happy, yang dipopulerkan Skinnyfabs.
D A Bm F#m
Living all alone kinda forgot it's been that long
G D Em A
Since someone’s gone, I've been trying to be a little bit strong
D A Bm F#m
And it is not that easy to be exactly who I was
G D A D
My shit is done, now it's time for me try to moving on
G A D Bm
’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong
Em A
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
D D7
Shut your freakin' mouth
G A D Bm
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know
G A
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming that
D
Someone is always fine
Interlude: D A Bm F#m G D Em A
D A Bm F#m G D Em A
D A Bm F#m
I keep thinking why my friends left me, I can go insane
G D Em A
Mom was right about that and now I can't trust again
D A
But I think I don't really need no friends
Bm F#m
I'm alone and it's not that bad
G D A D
Then again it hurts me so bad and people just don't know that
G D
Maybe this time, Imma take back what is mine
Em A D D7
All the smiles all the joys those are mine
G
There will be no more cry, and
D
There will be no more try, and
Em A D
These places I never belong
'Cus this guy now is gone
G A D Bm
If you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong
Em A
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
D D7
Shut your freakin' mouth
G A D Bm
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know
G A
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming that
D
Someone is always fine
G A D Bm
If you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong
Em A
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
D D7
Shut your freakin' mouth
G A D Bm
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know
G A
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming that
D
Someone is always fine.
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)