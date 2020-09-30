Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Happy Skinnyfabs, I Keep Thinking Why my Friends Left me, I Can go Insane. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Happy, yang dipopulerkan Skinnyfabs.

D A Bm F#m

Living all alone kinda forgot it's been that long

G D Em A

Since someone’s gone, I've been trying to be a little bit strong

D A Bm F#m

And it is not that easy to be exactly who I was

G D A D

My shit is done, now it's time for me try to moving on

G A D Bm

’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong

Em A

By saying my laughter is louder than yours

D D7

Shut your freakin' mouth

G A D Bm

No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know

G A

So keep your thoughts and stop assuming that

D

Someone is always fine

Interlude: D A Bm F#m G D Em A

D A Bm F#m G D Em A

D A Bm F#m

I keep thinking why my friends left me, I can go insane

G D Em A

Mom was right about that and now I can't trust again

D A

But I think I don't really need no friends

Bm F#m

I'm alone and it's not that bad

G D A D

Then again it hurts me so bad and people just don't know that

G D

Maybe this time, Imma take back what is mine

Em A D D7

All the smiles all the joys those are mine

G

There will be no more cry, and

D

There will be no more try, and

Em A D

These places I never belong

'Cus this guy now is gone

G A D Bm

If you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong

Em A

By saying my laughter is louder than yours

D D7

Shut your freakin' mouth

G A D Bm

No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know

G A

So keep your thoughts and stop assuming that

D

Someone is always fine

G A D Bm

If you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong

Em A

By saying my laughter is louder than yours

D D7

Shut your freakin' mouth

G A D Bm

No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know

G A

So keep your thoughts and stop assuming that

D

Someone is always fine.

