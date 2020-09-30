Download Lagu Heather Conan Gray, Lirik Lagu Heather

Download Lagu
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Tampan, muda, dan berbakat adalah kata yang tempat untuk menggambarkan penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Conan Gray.
Lirik Lagu Heather
I still remember third of December
Me in your sweater, you said it looked better
On me, than it did you, only if you knew
How much I liked you, but I watch your eyes
As she walks by
What a sight for sore eyes
Brighter than the blue sky
She's got you mesmerized
While I die
What a sight for sore eyes
Brighter than the blue sky
She's got you mesmerized
While I die
Why would you ever kiss me?
I'm not even half as pretty
You gave her your sweater
It's just polyester
But you like her better
Wish I were Heather
Watch as she stands with her holding your hand
Put your arm 'round her shoulder, now I'm getting colder
But how could I hate her? She's such an angel
But then again, kinda wish she were dead
As she walks by
What a sight for sore eyes
Brighter than a blue sky
She's got you mesmerized
While I die
What a sight for sore eyes
Brighter than a blue sky
She's got you mesmerized
While I die
Why would you ever kiss me?
I'm not even half as pretty
You gave her your sweater
It's just polyester
But you like her better
I wish I were Heather
Wish I were Heather
(Oh, oh)
Wish I were Heather
(Oh, oh)
Wish I were Heather
Why would you ever kiss me?
I'm not even half as pretty
You gave her your sweater
It's just polyester
But you like her better
Wish I were.
Berikut, link download lagu Heather Conan Gray.
Link download lagu Heather Joox
Link download lagu Heather Spotify
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
