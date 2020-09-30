Breaking News:

Download Lagu

Download Lagu Heather Conan Gray, Lirik Lagu Heather

Yuk download lagu Heather MP3 dinyanyikan Conan Gray, serta lirik lagu Heather.

zoom-inlihat foto Download Lagu Heather Conan Gray, Lirik Lagu Heather
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Download Lagu Heather Conan Gray, Lirik Lagu Heather. 
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Tampan, muda, dan berbakat adalah kata yang tempat untuk menggambarkan penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Conan Gray.
Yuk download lagu Heather MP3 dinyanyikan Conan Gray, serta lirik lagu Heather.

Lirik Lagu Heather
I still remember third of December
Me in your sweater, you said it looked better
On me, than it did you, only if you knew
How much I liked you, but I watch your eyes
As she walks by
What a sight for sore eyes
Brighter than the blue sky
She's got you mesmerized
While I die
Why would you ever kiss me?
I'm not even half as pretty
You gave her your sweater
It's just polyester
But you like her better
Wish I were Heather
Watch as she stands with her holding your hand
Put your arm 'round her shoulder, now I'm getting colder
But how could I hate her? She's such an angel
But then again, kinda wish she were dead
As she walks by
What a sight for sore eyes
Brighter than a blue sky
She's got you mesmerized
While I die
Why would you ever kiss me?
I'm not even half as pretty
You gave her your sweater
It's just polyester
But you like her better
I wish I were Heather
Wish I were Heather
(Oh, oh)
Wish I were Heather
Why would you ever kiss me?
I'm not even half as pretty
You gave her your sweater
It's just polyester
But you like her better
Wish I were.
Berikut, link download lagu Heather Conan Gray.

Link download lagu Heather Joox

Link download lagu Heather Spotify

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
Tags
Conan Gray
Download Lagu Heather
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Download Lagu
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Belasan Mahasiswi Diteror Video Call Seks via WhatsApp, Korban Akui Trauma & Takut Pegang Ponsel
Belasan Mahasiswi Diteror Video Call Seks via WhatsApp, Korban Akui Trauma & Takut Pegang Ponsel
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan