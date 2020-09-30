Download Lagu Heather Conan Gray, Lirik Lagu Heather

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Tampan, muda, dan berbakat adalah kata yang tempat untuk menggambarkan penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Conan Gray.

Yuk download lagu Heather MP3 dinyanyikan Conan Gray, serta lirik lagu Heather.



Lirik Lagu Heather

I still remember third of December

Me in your sweater, you said it looked better

On me, than it did you, only if you knew

How much I liked you, but I watch your eyes

As she walks by

What a sight for sore eyes

Brighter than the blue sky

She's got you mesmerized

While I die

Why would you ever kiss me?

I'm not even half as pretty

You gave her your sweater

It's just polyester

But you like her better

Wish I were Heather

Watch as she stands with her holding your hand

Put your arm 'round her shoulder, now I'm getting colder

But how could I hate her? She's such an angel

But then again, kinda wish she were dead