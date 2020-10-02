Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Maniac Conan Gray

Berikut lirik lagu Maniac dan kunci gitar Maniac atau chord gitar Maniac, yang dipopulerkan Conan Gray.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Maniac Conan Gray, You Were With Your Friends Partying
Billboard.com
Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Maniac Conan Gray, You Were With Your Friends Partying. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu Maniac adalah judul lagu andalan kepunyaan Conan Gray, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Maniac, yang dipopulerkan Conan Gray.

[Intro]
 N.C.
Maniac 
 
[Verse 1]
 
F
You were with your friends, partying
         C              Am
When the alcohol kicked in
                   C
Said you wanted me dead
        F
So, you showed up at my home, all alone
       C            Am
With a shovel and a rose
                   C
Do you think I'm a joke? 
 
[Pre-Chorus]
       F                                                G
'Cause people like you always want back what they can't have
N.C.
But I'm past that and you know that
       F                                             G
So you should turn back to your rat pack tellin' 'em trash 
 
[Chorus]
                 F
Tell all of your friends that I'm crazy and drive you mad
                C                     G
That I'm such a stalker, a watcher, a psychopath
                   F
Then tell them you hate me and dated me just for laughs
               C                       G
So, why do you call me and tell me you want me back?
N.C.
You maniac 
 
[Post-Chorus]
F
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac
C        G
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac
F
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac
C        G
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) 
 
[Verse 2]
F
You just went too far
                            C             Am
Wrecked your car, called me crying in the dark
           C
Now you're breakin' my heart
      F
So, I show up at your place right away
         C                 Am
Wipe the tears off of your face
          C
While you beg me to stay 
 
[Pre-Chorus]
      F                                                G
Well, people like you always want back what they can't have
N.C.
But I'm past that and you know that
       F                                             G
So you should turn back to your rat pack tellin' 'em trash 
 
[Chorus]
                 F
Tell all of your friends that I'm crazy and drive you mad
                C                     G
That I'm such a stalker, a watcher, a psychopath
                   F
Then tell them you hate me and dated me just for laughs
               C                       G
So, why do you call me and tell me you want me back?
N.C.
You maniac 
 
[Post-Chorus]
F
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac
C        G
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac
F
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac
C        G
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a)
 
[Bridge]
Dm            F
Psychopathic, don't be so dramatic
C             G
We had magic, but you made it tragic
Dm                F
Now you're manic, honestly, I've had it
C                             G
Listen to yourself, think you need to get some help 
 
[Chorus]
                 F
Tell all of your friends that I'm crazy and drive you mad
                C                     G
That I'm such a stalker, a watcher, a psychopath
                   F
Then tell them you hate me and dated me just for laughs
               C
So, why do you call me and tell me you want me back?
N.C.
You maniac.

