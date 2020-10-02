Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Maniac Conan Gray, You Were With Your Friends Partying

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu Maniac adalah judul lagu andalan kepunyaan Conan Gray, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Maniac, yang dipopulerkan Conan Gray.

[Intro]

N.C.

Maniac

[Verse 1]

F You were with your friends, partying

C Am When the alcohol kicked in

C Said you wanted me dead

F So, you showed up at my home, all alone

C Am With a shovel and a rose

C Do you think I'm a joke?

[Pre-Chorus]

F G 'Cause people like you always want back what they can't have

N.C.

But I'm past that and you know that

F G So you should turn back to your rat pack tellin' 'em trash

[Chorus]

F Tell all of your friends that I'm crazy and drive you mad

C G That I'm such a stalker, a watcher, a psychopath

F Then tell them you hate me and dated me just for laughs

C G So, why do you call me and tell me you want me back?

N.C.

You maniac

[Post-Chorus]

F (Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

C G (Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

F (Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

C G (Maniac, some may say that I'm a)

[Verse 2]

F You just went too far

C Am Wrecked your car, called me crying in the dark

C Now you're breakin' my heart

F So, I show up at your place right away

C Am Wipe the tears off of your face

C While you beg me to stay

[Pre-Chorus]

F G Well, people like you always want back what they can't have

N.C.

But I'm past that and you know that

F G So you should turn back to your rat pack tellin' 'em trash

[Chorus]

F Tell all of your friends that I'm crazy and drive you mad

C G That I'm such a stalker, a watcher, a psychopath

F Then tell them you hate me and dated me just for laughs

C G So, why do you call me and tell me you want me back?

N.C.

You maniac

[Post-Chorus]

F (Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

C G (Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

F (Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

C G (Maniac, some may say that I'm a)

[Bridge]

Dm F Psychopathic, don't be so dramatic

C G We had magic, but you made it tragic

Dm F Now you're manic, honestly, I've had it

C G Listen to yourself, think you need to get some help

[Chorus]

F Tell all of your friends that I'm crazy and drive you mad

C G That I'm such a stalker, a watcher, a psychopath

F Then tell them you hate me and dated me just for laughs

C So, why do you call me and tell me you want me back?

N.C.

You maniac.



(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)