Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Wonder Shawn Mendes, Right Before I Close My Eyes

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu Wonder adalah single terbaru dari Shawn Mendes, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Wonder, yang dipopulerkan Shawn Mendes.

Lirik Lagu Wonder

[Intro] D Em Bm G Gm [Verse 1] D I wonder if I'm being real Em Do I speak my truth or do I filter how I feel? Bm I wonder, wouldn't it be nice G To live inside a world that isn't black and white? D I wonder what it's like to be my friends Em Hope that they don't think I forget about them Bm G I wonder, I wonder [Chorus] D Right before I close my eyes Em The only thing that's on my mind Bm Been dreaming that you feel it, too G Gm I wonder what it's like to be loved by D Em You, Yeah Bm I wonder what it's like G I wonder what it's like to be loved by [Verse 2] D I wonder why I'm so afraid Em of saying something wrong, I never said I was a saint Bm I wonder when I cry into my hands G I'm conditioned to feel like it makes me less of a man D And I wonder if someday you'll be by my side Em And tell me that the world will end up alright Bm G I wonder, I wonder [Chorus] D Right before I close my eyes Em The only thing that's on my mind Bm Been dreaming that you feel it, too G Gm I wonder what it's like to be loved by D Em You, Yeah Bm I wonder what it's like G D I wonder what it's like to be loved by you [Interlude] D Em Bm G [Ending] D Em I wonder what it's like to be loved by you, yeah Bm I wonder what it's like to be loved by you G I wonder what it's like to be loved by D Right before I close my eyes Em The only thing that's on my mind Bm Been dreaming that you feel it too G I wonder what it's like to be loved by you





(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)