Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Wonder Shawn Mendes, Right Before I Close My Eyes

Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Wonder, yang dipopulerkan Shawn Mendes.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Wonder Shawn Mendes, Right Before I Close My Eyes
TRIBUNNEWS/HERUDIN
Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Wonder Shawn Mendes, Right Before I Close My Eyes 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu Wonder adalah single terbaru dari Shawn Mendes, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Wonder, yang dipopulerkan Shawn Mendes.

Lirik Lagu Wonder

[Intro]
D Em Bm G Gm
 
[Verse 1]
  D
I wonder if I'm being real
Em
Do I speak my truth or do I filter how I feel?
  Bm
I wonder, wouldn't it be nice
   G
To live inside a world that isn't black and white?
  D
I wonder what it's like to be my friends
Em
Hope that they don't think I forget about them
  Bm        G
I wonder, I wonder 
 
[Chorus]
D
Right before I close my eyes
    Em
The only thing that's on my mind
     Bm
Been dreaming that you feel it, too
  G                Gm
I wonder what it's like to be loved by
D      Em
You, Yeah
                       Bm
I wonder what it's like
  G
I wonder what it's like to be loved by 
 
[Verse 2]
  D
I wonder why I'm so afraid
   Em
of saying something wrong, I never said I was a saint
  Bm
I wonder when I cry into my hands
       G
I'm conditioned to feel like it makes me less of a man
      D
And I wonder if someday you'll be by my side
    Em
And tell me that the world will end up alright
Bm         G
  I wonder, I wonder
 
[Chorus]
D
Right before I close my eyes
    Em
The only thing that's on my mind
     Bm
Been dreaming that you feel it, too
  G                Gm
I wonder what it's like to be loved by
D      Em
You, Yeah
                       Bm
I wonder what it's like
  G                                    D
I wonder what it's like to be loved by you
 
[Interlude]
D Em Bm G
 
[Ending]
                              D               Em
I wonder what it's like to be loved by you, yeah
                              Bm
I wonder what it's like to be loved by you
  G
I wonder what it's like to be loved by
D
Right before I close my eyes
    Em
The only thing that's on my mind
     Bm
Been dreaming that you feel it too
  G
I wonder what it's like to be loved by you

Chord Gitar Lagu Kemesraan Iwan Fals, Kemesraan ini Janganlah Cepat Berlalu

Chord Gitar Lagu Dan Hilang Peterpan, Dan Hilang Semua Impianku

Chord Gitar Lagu Berharap Tak Berpisah Reza Artamevia, Ijinkan Aku untuk Terakhir Kalinya

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

 
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu Wonder Shawn Mendes
Right Before I Close My Eyes
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Romi Rinando
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
6 Remaja Digerebek saat Pesta Sex selama 4 Hari di Rumah Kosong di Aceh, Pelaku Gonta-ganti Pasangan
6 Remaja Digerebek saat Pesta Sex selama 4 Hari di Rumah Kosong di Aceh, Pelaku Gonta-ganti Pasangan
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan