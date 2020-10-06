Download Film The Adventures of Tintin Sub Indo, Nonton Streaming Via HP

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – download film The Adventures of Tintin dengan subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).

Bisa nonton film lewat streaming The Adventures of Tintin di ponsel (HP).

Film The Adventures of Tintin dibintangi di antaranya Jamie Bell dan Andy Serkis.

Sinopsis film The Adventures of Tintin.

The Adventures of Tintin merupakan film 3D persembahan Paramount Pictures dan Columbia Pictures.

Film The Adventures of Tintin disutradarai oleh Steven Spielberg.

The Adventures of Tintin dibintangi oleh Jamie Bell sebagai Tintin, reporter muda pemberani yang tanpa henti mengejar cerita yang bagus mendorongnya ke dunia petualangan tinggi, dan Daniel Craig sebagai Red Rackham yang jahat.

Film The Adventures of Tintin rilis pada 21 Desember 2011 dan, sudah bisa disaksikan secara streaming pada 13 Maret 2012.

Film ini bergenre Action & Adventure, Animation, Kids & Family.

Film berdurasi 107 menit ini mendapat keuntungan sebesar $75,300,000.