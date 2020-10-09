Harga iPhone Oktober 2020, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 7 Plus, hingga iPhone 11 Pro Max
ibox
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Harga iPhone Oktober 2020, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, hingga iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Berikut harga iPhone terbaru Oktober 2020 di Indonesia yang dirangkum Tribunnews.com dari iBox.com:
1. Apple iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 7 Plus 32GB - Rp 6,3 jutaan
- iPhone 7 Plus 128GB - Rp 6,5 jutaan
iPhone 7 dan iPhone 7 Plus (DIGITAL TRENDS)
2. Apple iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 64GB - Rp 7,5 jutaan
- iPhone 8 128GB - Rp 10 jutaan
- iPhone 8 256GB - Rp 10,5 jutaan
Editor: taryono
Sumber: Tribunnews