Harga iPhone Oktober 2020, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 7 Plus, hingga iPhone 11 Pro Max

Harga iPhone Oktober 2020, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, hingga iPhone 11 Pro Max.

zoom-inlihat foto Harga iPhone Oktober 2020, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 7 Plus, hingga iPhone 11 Pro Max
ibox
Harga iPhone Oktober 2020, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 7 Plus, hingga iPhone 11 Pro Max 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Harga iPhone Oktober 2020, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, hingga iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Berikut harga iPhone terbaru Oktober 2020 di Indonesia yang dirangkum Tribunnews.com dari iBox.com:

1. Apple iPhone 7 Plus

- iPhone 7 Plus 32GB - Rp 6,3 jutaan

- iPhone 7 Plus 128GB - Rp 6,5 jutaan

iPhone 7 dan iPhone 7 Plus (DIGITAL TRENDS)

2. Apple iPhone 8

- iPhone 8 64GB - Rp 7,5 jutaan

- iPhone 8 128GB - Rp 10 jutaan

- iPhone 8 256GB - Rp 10,5 jutaan

Harga iPhone Oktober 2020
iPhone SE 2020
iPhone 7 Plus
Harga iPhone 11 Pro Max
Editor: taryono
Sumber: Tribunnews
