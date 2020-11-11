Breaking News:

Jadwal Liga Inggris Tottenham vs Man City Minggu 22 November 2020

Jadwal Liga Inggris Tottenham vs Man City Minggu 22 November 2020 pukul 00.30 WIB.

Jadwal Liga Inggris Tottenham vs Man City Minggu 22 November 2020 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Jadwal Liga Inggris Tottenham vs Man City Minggu 22 November 2020 pukul 00.30 WIB.

Laga Tottenham vs Man City akan tersaji pada pekan ke-9 Liga Inggris.

Dilihat di tabel klasemen Liga Inggris, Tottenham kini menempati posisi 2 dengan 17 poin untuk 8 kali main.

Laga terakhir Tottenham kontra West Bron dengan skor 1-0.

Sementara Man City saat ini berada di posisi 10 dengan 12 poin, 7 kali main.

Laga terakhir, Man City bersua dengan Liverpool dengan skor 1-1.

Jadwal Premier League Liga Inggris pekan 9:

Sabtu, 21 November 2020

Pukul 19.30 WIB - Newcastle vs Chelsea

Pukul 22.00 WIB - Fulham vs Everton

Pukul 22.00 WIB - Wolves vs Southampton

Pukul 22.00 WIB - Manchester United vs West Brom

Pukul 22.00 WIB - Liverpool vs Leicester

Pukul 22.00 WIB - Aston Villa vs Brighton

Pukul 22.00 WIB - Burnley vs Crystal Palace

Minggu, 22 November 2020

Pukul 00.30 WIB - Tottenham vs Manchester City

Pukul 21.30 WIB - Sheffield vs West Ham

Pukul 23.30 WIB - Leeds United vs Arsenal

( Tribunlampung.co.id )

