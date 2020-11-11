Liga Inggris
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Jadwal Liga Inggris Tottenham vs Man City Minggu 22 November 2020 pukul 00.30 WIB.
Laga Tottenham vs Man City akan tersaji pada pekan ke-9 Liga Inggris.
Dilihat di tabel klasemen Liga Inggris, Tottenham kini menempati posisi 2 dengan 17 poin untuk 8 kali main.
Laga terakhir Tottenham kontra West Bron dengan skor 1-0.
Sementara Man City saat ini berada di posisi 10 dengan 12 poin, 7 kali main.
Laga terakhir, Man City bersua dengan Liverpool dengan skor 1-1.
Jadwal Premier League Liga Inggris pekan 9:
Sabtu, 21 November 2020
Pukul 19.30 WIB - Newcastle vs Chelsea
Pukul 22.00 WIB - Fulham vs Everton
Pukul 22.00 WIB - Wolves vs Southampton
Pukul 22.00 WIB - Manchester United vs West Brom
Pukul 22.00 WIB - Liverpool vs Leicester
Pukul 22.00 WIB - Aston Villa vs Brighton
Pukul 22.00 WIB - Burnley vs Crystal Palace
Minggu, 22 November 2020
Pukul 00.30 WIB - Tottenham vs Manchester City
Pukul 21.30 WIB - Sheffield vs West Ham
Pukul 23.30 WIB - Leeds United vs Arsenal
