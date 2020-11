Chord Gitar Lagu Love Someone Lukas Graham, Lirik Lagu Love Someone

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Love Someone dinyanyikan Lukas Graham, serta lirik lagu Love Someone.

Cara mudah memainkan chord gitar Lukas Graham berjudul Love Someone.

C Em

There are days

Am

I wake up and I pinch myself

F

You're with me, not someone else

C Em

And I am scared, yeah, I'm still scared

Am F

That it's all a dream

#

F G Am F

'Cause you still look perfect as days go by

G Am F

Even the worst ones, you make me smile

G Am Em F Gadd11

I'd stop the world if it gave us time

Reff

F G

'Cause when you love someone

C Am

You open up your heart

F G

When you love someone

Am

You make room

F G

If you love someone

C Am

And you're not afraid to lose them

F G Am

You'll probably never love someone like I do

F G Am F

You'll probably never love someone like I do uhh uhh

*

C Em

When you say

Am

You love the way I make you feel

F

Everything becomes so real

C Em

Don't be scared, no, don't be scared

Am F

'Cause you're all I need

#

F G Am F

And you still look perfect as days go by

G Am F

Even the worst ones, you make me smile

G Am Em F Gadd11

I'd stop the world if it gave us time

Reff

F G

'Cause when you love someone

C Am

You open up your heart

F G

When you love someone

Am

You make room

F G

If you love someone

C Am

And you're not afraid to lose them

F G Am

You'll probably never love someone like I do

F G Am F

You'll probably never love someone like I do uhh uhh

Dm G

All my life

C

I thought it'd be hard to find

Am

The one 'til I found you

Dm G

And I find it bittersweet

Am Dm

'Cause you gave me something to lose

Reff

F G

And when you love someone

C Am

You open up your heart

F G

When you love someone

Am

You make room

F G

If you love someone

C Am

And you're not afraid to lose them

F G Am

You'll probably never love someone like I do

F G Am

You'll probably never love someone like I do

* End

F G C

You'll probably never love someone like I do

