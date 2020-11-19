Chord Gitar Lagu You are The Reason Calum Scott, Lirik Lagu You are The Reason

Ilustrasi Calum Scott di Prambanan Jazz Festifal Jazz 2019, Jumat (5/7/2019) malam. Simak, kunci gitar atau chord gitar You are The Reason Calum Scott serta lirik lagu You are The Reason.

[Intro]

C Am F G C

[Verse 1]

C

There goes my heart beating

Am

Cause you are the reason

F G

I'm losing my sleep

C

Please come back now

[Verse 2]

C

There goes my mind racing

Am

And you are the reason

F G

That I'm still breathing

Am

I'm hopeless now

[Chorus]

F G

I'd climb every mountain

Am C

And swim every ocean

F G

Just to be with you

Am G

And fix what I've broken

Am G C G F Fm

Oh, cause I need you to see

C

That you are the reason

[Verse 3]

C

There goes my hands shaking

Am

And you are the reason

F G

My heart keeps bleeding

C

I need you now

[Verse 4]

C

If I could turn back the clock

Am

I'd make sure the light defeated the dark

F G

I'd spend every hour, of every day

Am

Keeping you safe

[Chorus]

F G

I'd climb every mountain

Am C

And swim every ocean

F G

Just to be with you

Am G

And fix what I've broken

Am G C G F Fm

Oh, cause I need you to see

F G C

That you are the reason

F G C

You are the reason

C G F G

I need you to hold me tonight..

[Outro]

F G

I'd climb every mountain

Am C

And swim every ocean

F G

Just to be with you

Am G

And fix what I've broken

Am G C G F Fm

Cause I need you to see

C

That you are the reason

