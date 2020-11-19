Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu You are The Reason Calum Scott, Lirik Lagu You are The Reason

Simak, lirik lagu serta kunci gitar atau chord gitar You are The Reason yang dinyanyikan Calum Scott.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu You are The Reason Calum Scott, Lirik Lagu You are The Reason
TRIBUNNEWS.COM/Muhammad Nursina Rasyidin
Ilustrasi Calum Scott di Prambanan Jazz Festifal Jazz 2019, Jumat (5/7/2019) malam. Simak, kunci gitar atau chord gitar You are The Reason Calum Scott serta lirik lagu You are The Reason. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut, lirik lagu serta kunci gitar atau chord gitar You are The Reason yang dinyanyikan Calum Scott.

Memainkan chord gitar Calum Scott berjudul You are The Reason, sangat mudah dilakukan.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Aku Tenang Fourtwnty, Lirik Lagu Aku Tenang

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Melukis Senja Budi Doremi

[Intro]
C Am F G C

[Verse 1]
                C
There goes my heart beating
                   Am
Cause you are the reason
                F      G
I'm losing my sleep
                  C
Please come back now

[Verse 2]
               C
There goes my mind racing
                 Am
And you are the reason
                  F       G
That I'm still breathing
             Am
I'm hopeless now

[Chorus]
                F          G
I'd climb every mountain
                Am         C
And swim every ocean
           F            G
Just to be with you
                  Am  G
And fix what I've broken
          Am  G   C   G   F    Fm
Oh, cause I need you to see
                    C
That you are the reason

[Verse 3]
               C
There goes my hands shaking
                  Am
And you are the reason
                  F       G
My heart keeps bleeding
            C
I need you now

[Verse 4]
            C
If I could turn back the clock
                   Am
I'd make sure the light defeated the dark
                 F               G
I'd spend every hour, of every day
         Am
Keeping you safe

[Chorus]
                   F      G
I'd climb every mountain
               Am        C
And swim every ocean
           F         G
Just to be with you
                  Am   G
And fix what I've broken
          Am G   C   G   F   Fm
Oh, cause I need you to see
                    F  G   C
That you are the reason
             F  G   C
You are the reason
   C           G       F       G
I need you to hold me tonight..

[Outro]
                 F       G
I'd climb every mountain
               Am      C
And swim every ocean
             F        G
Just to be with you
                  Am   G
And fix what I've broken
      Am  G  C   G  F    Fm
Cause I need you to see
                   C
That you are the reason

Itu tadi chord kunci gitar You Are The Reason Calum Scott.

Artikel ini telah tayang di Tribunjateng.com dengan judul Chord Kunci Gitar You Are The Reason Calum Scott

Itulah, lirik lagu serta kunci gitar atau chord gitar You are The Reason yang dinyanyikan Calum Scott.

Tags
You are The Reason
chord You are The Reason
chord gitar You are The Reason
Calum Scott
chord Calum Scott
chord gitar Calum Scott
kunci gitar You are The Reason
lirik lagu You are The Reason
chord gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Jateng
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Ibu Rumah Tangga di Makassar Pilih Dibunuh Ketimbang Dirudapaksa oleh Tetangganya saat Suami Melaut
Ibu Rumah Tangga di Makassar Pilih Dibunuh Ketimbang Dirudapaksa oleh Tetangganya saat Suami Melaut
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan