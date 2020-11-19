Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu You are The Reason Calum Scott, Lirik Lagu You are The Reason
Simak, lirik lagu serta kunci gitar atau chord gitar You are The Reason yang dinyanyikan Calum Scott.
Berikut, lirik lagu serta kunci gitar atau chord gitar You are The Reason yang dinyanyikan Calum Scott.
Memainkan chord gitar Calum Scott berjudul You are The Reason, sangat mudah dilakukan.
[Intro]
C Am F G C
[Verse 1]
C
There goes my heart beating
Am
Cause you are the reason
F G
I'm losing my sleep
C
Please come back now
[Verse 2]
C
There goes my mind racing
Am
And you are the reason
F G
That I'm still breathing
Am
I'm hopeless now
[Chorus]
F G
I'd climb every mountain
Am C
And swim every ocean
F G
Just to be with you
Am G
And fix what I've broken
Am G C G F Fm
Oh, cause I need you to see
C
That you are the reason
[Verse 3]
C
There goes my hands shaking
Am
And you are the reason
F G
My heart keeps bleeding
C
I need you now
[Verse 4]
C
If I could turn back the clock
Am
I'd make sure the light defeated the dark
F G
I'd spend every hour, of every day
Am
Keeping you safe
[Chorus]
F G
I'd climb every mountain
Am C
And swim every ocean
F G
Just to be with you
Am G
And fix what I've broken
Am G C G F Fm
Oh, cause I need you to see
F G C
That you are the reason
F G C
You are the reason
C G F G
I need you to hold me tonight..
[Outro]
F G
I'd climb every mountain
Am C
And swim every ocean
F G
Just to be with you
Am G
And fix what I've broken
Am G C G F Fm
Cause I need you to see
C
That you are the reason
Itu tadi chord kunci gitar You Are The Reason Calum Scott.
Itulah, lirik lagu serta kunci gitar atau chord gitar You are The Reason yang dinyanyikan Calum Scott.
