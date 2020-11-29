Ilustrasi Joshua Radin. Chord Gitar Lagu I’d Rather Be With You Joshua Radin, Lirik Lagu I’d Rather Be With You.

D A B A

sitting here on this lonely dock

D A B A

watch the rain play on the ocean top

D A B A

all the things I feel I need to say

D A B A

I can't explain in ny other way

G A

I need to be bold, neeed to jump in the cold water

D A B

need to grow older with a girl like you,

G A

I finally see you were naturally,

D A B

the one to make it so easy when you show me the truth.

G A

Yeah—e—yeah—e—yeah

D A B

I'd rather be with you.

G A D

say you want the same thing too.

D A B A

D A B A

now here's the sun, come to dry the rain

D A B A

warm my shoulders and relive my pain

D A B A

your the one thing that I'm missing here

D A B A

with you beside me I no longer fear

G A

I need to be bold, need to jump in the cold water

D A B

need to grow older with a girl like you,

G A

I finally see you were naturally,

D A B

the one to make it so easy when you show me the truth.

G A

Yeah—e—yeah—e—yeah

D A B

I'd rather be with you.

G A D

say you want the same thing too.

B G D A B

I could have saved so much time for us

B A G A B

had I seen the way to get to were I am today

G D A B

you waited on me for so long

G A

so now, listen to me say

G A

I need to be bold, need to jump in the cold water

D A B

need to grow older with a girl like you,

G A

I finally see you were naturally,

D A B

the one to make it so easy when you show me the truth.

G A

Yeah—e—yeah—e—yeah

D A B

I'd rather be with you.

G A D

say you want the same thing too.

G A D

say you feel the way I do

