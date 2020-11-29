Chord Gitar Lagu I’d Rather Be With You Joshua Radin, Lirik Lagu I’d Rather Be With You

Breaking News:

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar I’d Rather Be With You dinyanyikan Joshua Radin.

Termasuk, lirik lagu I’d Rather Be With You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Joshua Radin.

D A B A
sitting here on this lonely dock
D A B A
watch the rain play on the ocean top
D A B A
all the things I feel I need to say
D A B A
I can't explain in ny other way

G A
I need to be bold, neeed to jump in the cold water
D A B
need to grow older with a girl like you,
G A
I finally see you were naturally,
D A B
the one to make it so easy when you show me the truth.
G A
Yeah—e—yeah—e—yeah
D A B
I'd rather be with you.
G A D
say you want the same thing too.

D A B A

D A B A
now here's the sun, come to dry the rain
D A B A
warm my shoulders and relive my pain
D A B A
your the one thing that I'm missing here
D A B A
with you beside me I no longer fear

G A
I need to be bold, need to jump in the cold water
D A B
need to grow older with a girl like you,
G A
I finally see you were naturally,
D A B
the one to make it so easy when you show me the truth.
G A
Yeah—e—yeah—e—yeah
D A B
I'd rather be with you.
G A D
say you want the same thing too.

B G D A B
I could have saved so much time for us
B A G A B
had I seen the way to get to were I am today
G D A B
you waited on me for so long
G A
so now, listen to me say

G A
I need to be bold, need to jump in the cold water
D A B
need to grow older with a girl like you,
G A
I finally see you were naturally,
D A B
the one to make it so easy when you show me the truth.
G A
Yeah—e—yeah—e—yeah
D A B
I'd rather be with you.
G A D
say you want the same thing too.
G A D
say you feel the way I do

Itulah, chord gitar I’d Rather Be With You dinyanyikan Joshua Radin, serta lirik lagu I’d Rather Be With You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Joshua Radin.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
