Chord Gitar Lagu I'd Rather Be With You Joshua Radin, Lirik Lagu I'd Rather Be With You
chord gitar I'd Rather Be With You dinyanyikan Joshua Radin. Termasuk, lirik lagu I'd Rather Be With You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Joshua Radin
chord gitar I'd Rather Be With You dinyanyikan Joshua Radin.
lirik lagu I'd Rather Be With You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Joshua Radin.
D A B A
sitting here on this lonely dock
D A B A
watch the rain play on the ocean top
D A B A
all the things I feel I need to say
D A B A
I can't explain in ny other way
G A
I need to be bold, neeed to jump in the cold water
D A B
need to grow older with a girl like you,
G A
I finally see you were naturally,
D A B
the one to make it so easy when you show me the truth.
G A
Yeah—e—yeah—e—yeah
D A B
I'd rather be with you.
G A D
say you want the same thing too.
D A B A
D A B A
now here's the sun, come to dry the rain
D A B A
warm my shoulders and relive my pain
D A B A
your the one thing that I'm missing here
D A B A
with you beside me I no longer fear
G A
I need to be bold, need to jump in the cold water
D A B
need to grow older with a girl like you,
G A
I finally see you were naturally,
D A B
the one to make it so easy when you show me the truth.
G A
Yeah—e—yeah—e—yeah
D A B
I'd rather be with you.
G A D
say you want the same thing too.
B G D A B
I could have saved so much time for us
B A G A B
had I seen the way to get to were I am today
G D A B
you waited on me for so long
G A
so now, listen to me say
G A
I need to be bold, need to jump in the cold water
D A B
need to grow older with a girl like you,
G A
I finally see you were naturally,
D A B
the one to make it so easy when you show me the truth.
G A
Yeah—e—yeah—e—yeah
D A B
I'd rather be with you.
G A D
say you want the same thing too.
G A D
say you feel the way I do
chord gitar I'd Rather Be With You dinyanyikan Joshua Radin, serta lirik lagu I'd Rather Be With You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Joshua Radin.
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
