Chord Gitar Lagu Last Kiss Pearl Jam, Lirik Lagu Last Kiss

Chord Gitar Lagu Last Kiss Pearl Jam
chord gitar Last Kiss dinyanyikan Pearl Jam. Termasuk, lirik lagu Last Kiss dalam kunci gitar atau chord Pearl Jam.
chord gitar Last Kiss dinyanyikan Pearl Jam.
lirik lagu Last Kiss dalam kunci gitar atau chord Pearl Jam.
[Chorus]
G Em C D
Oh where, oh where can my baby be? The Lord took her away from me
G Em C D G G
She's gone to heaven, so I got to be good, so I can see my baby when I leave this world
[Verse 1]
G Em C D
We were out on a date in my daddy's car, we hadn't driven very far
G Em C D
There in the road, straight ahead, a car was stalled, the engine was dead
G Em C D
I couldn't stop, so I swerved to the right, I'll never forget the sound that night
G Em C D G G
The screaming tyres, the busted glass, the painful scream that I heard last
[Chorus]
G Em C D
Oh where, oh where can my baby be? The Lord took her away from me
G Em C D G G
She's gone to heaven, so I got to be good, so I can see my baby when I leave this world
[Verse 2]
G Em C D
When I woke up, the rain was pouring down, there were people standing all around
G Em C D
Something warm going through my eyes, but somehow I found my baby that night
G Em C D
I lifted her head, she looked at me and said: Hold me darling just a little while
G Em C D
I held her close, I kissed her our last kiss, I'd found the love that I knew I had missed
G Em C D G G
Well, now she's gone, even though I hold her tight, I lost my love my life that night
[Chorus]
G Em C D
Oh where, oh where can my baby be? The Lord took her away from me
G Em C D G G
She's gone to heaven, so I got to be good, so I can see my baby when I leave this world
[Outro]
G Em C D
Ooo-o-o-o-oooh, ooo-o-o-o-o-o-oh
G Em C D
Ooo-o-o-o-oooh, ooo-o-o-o-o-o-oh
G Em C D
Ooo-o-o-o-oooh, ooo-o-o-o-o-o-oh
G Em C D
Ooo-o-o-o-oooh, ooo-o-o-o-o-o-oh
