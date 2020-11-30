Chord Gitar Lagu Last Kiss Pearl Jam, Lirik Lagu Last Kiss

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Last Kiss dinyanyikan Pearl Jam.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Last Kiss dalam kunci gitar atau chord Pearl Jam.

[Chorus]

G Em C D

Oh where, oh where can my baby be? The Lord took her away from me

G Em C D G G

She's gone to heaven, so I got to be good, so I can see my baby when I leave this world

[Verse 1]

G Em C D

We were out on a date in my daddy's car, we hadn't driven very far

G Em C D

There in the road, straight ahead, a car was stalled, the engine was dead

G Em C D

I couldn't stop, so I swerved to the right, I'll never forget the sound that night

G Em C D G G

The screaming tyres, the busted glass, the painful scream that I heard last

[Chorus]

G Em C D

Oh where, oh where can my baby be? The Lord took her away from me

G Em C D G G

She's gone to heaven, so I got to be good, so I can see my baby when I leave this world

[Verse 2]

G Em C D

When I woke up, the rain was pouring down, there were people standing all around

G Em C D

Something warm going through my eyes, but somehow I found my baby that night

G Em C D

I lifted her head, she looked at me and said: Hold me darling just a little while

G Em C D

I held her close, I kissed her our last kiss, I'd found the love that I knew I had missed

G Em C D G G

Well, now she's gone, even though I hold her tight, I lost my love my life that night

[Chorus]

G Em C D

Oh where, oh where can my baby be? The Lord took her away from me

G Em C D G G

She's gone to heaven, so I got to be good, so I can see my baby when I leave this world

[Outro]

G Em C D

Ooo-o-o-o-oooh, ooo-o-o-o-o-o-oh

G Em C D

Ooo-o-o-o-oooh, ooo-o-o-o-o-o-oh

G Em C D

Ooo-o-o-o-oooh, ooo-o-o-o-o-o-oh

G Em C D

Ooo-o-o-o-oooh, ooo-o-o-o-o-o-oh

