Chord Gitar Lagu Fools Gold One Direction, Lirik Lagu One Direction

Intro - D

D

I'm like a crow on a wire

G D

You're the shining distraction that makes me fly, ohohoh

I'm like a boat on the water

G

You're the rays on the waves that calm my mind

D

Oh every time

F#m G D A

And I know in my heart you're not a constant star

G D

And yeah I've let you use me from the day that we first met

Bm G

But I'm not done yet

D

Falling for you

A

Fo-ol's gold

G D

And I knew that you'd turn it on for everyone you met

Bm G D

But I don't regret falling for your

A D....

Fool's gold

D

I'm the first to admit that I'm reckless

G D

I get lost in your beauty and I can't see two feet in front of me

F#m G D A

And I know in my heart, you're just a moving part

G D

And yeah I've let you use me from the day that we first met

Bm G

But I'm not done yet

D

Falling for you

A

Fo-ol's gold

G D

And I knew that you'd turn it on for everyone you met

Bm G D

But I don't regret falling for your

A D....

Fool's gold ohoh oh ohoh

A* G*

Yeah I know that your loves not real

D* A*

That's not the way it feels

D* A (building up)

That's not the way it feels

G D

And yeah I've let you use me from the day that we first met

Bm G

But I'm not done yet

D

Falling for you

A

Fo-ol's gold

G D

And I knew that you'd turn it on for everyone you met

Bm G D

But I don't regret falling for your

A D.... D* D (slowly picking)

Fool's gold ohoh oh ohoh, ohoh oh ohoh

