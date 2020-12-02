Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Better Days OneRepublic, Lirik Lagu Better Days
Simak, chord gitar Better Days dinyanyikan OneRepublic. Termasuk, lirik lagu Better Days dalam kunci gitar atau chord OneRepublic.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Better Days dinyanyikan OneRepublic.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Better Days dalam kunci gitar atau chord OneRepublic.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Tetap Dalam Jiwa Isyana Sarasvati, Lirik Lagu Tetap Dalam Jiwa
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Badai Bulan Desember AKA, Lirik Lagu Badai Bulan Desember
[Chorus]
Dm Bb F
Oh, I know that there'll be better days
Dm Bb F
Oh, that sunshine bout' to come my way
Dm Bb F
May we never ever shed another tear for today
Dm Bb F
Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days
[Verse 1]
Dm
Waking up in California
Bb F
But these clouds they won't go away
Dm
Every day is like another storm, yeah
Bb F
I'm just tryin' not to go insane
Dm
Yeah, in the city shinin' so bright
Bb F
So many dark nights, so many dark days
Dm
But every time I feel the paranoia
Bb F
I close my eyes and I pray
[Chorus]
Dm Bb F
Oh, I know that there'll be better days
Dm Bb F
Oh, that sunshine bout' to come my way
Dm Bb F
May we never ever shed another tear for today
Dm N.C.
Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days
[Verse 2]
Dm
Been wakin' up to a new year
Bb F
Got the past a million miles away
Dm
I’m waking up with a new fear
Bb F
But I know it’ll wash away
Dm
Whatever you do don’t worry bout me
Bb F
I’m thinking bout you, don’t worry bout us
Dm
'Cause in the morning everything can change, yeah
Bb F
And time will tell you it does
[Chorus]
Dm Bb F
Oh, I know that there'll be better days
Dm Bb F
Oh, that sunshine bout' to come my way
Dm Bb F
May we never ever shed another tear for today
Dm Bb F
Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days
[Bridge]
Dm Bb F
Better days (Better days)
Dm Bb F
Better days (Better days)
Dm Bb F
May we never ever shed another tear for today
Dm Bb F
Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days
[Outro]
Dm Bb F
May we never ever shed another tear for today
Dm N.C.
Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days
Itulah, chord gitar Better Days dinyanyikan OneRepublic, serta lirik lagu Better Days dalam kunci gitar atau chord OneRepublic.
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
chord gitar OneRepublic
chord OneRepublic
OneRepublic chord
chord lagu OneRepublic
OneRepublic
kunci gitar OneRepublic
lirik lagu OneRepublic
chord gitar Better Days
chord Better Days
Better Days
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
Oh I know that there ll be better days
Oh that sunshine bout to come my way
Been wakin up to a new year
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Tetap Dalam Jiwa Isyana Sarasvati, Lirik Lagu Tetap Dalam Jiwa
|Chord Gitar Lagu Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish, Lirik Lagu Everything I Wanted
|Chord Gitar Lagu Sirna Virzha, Lirik Lagu Sirna
|Chord Gitar Lagu Badai Bulan Desember AKA, Lirik Lagu Badai Bulan Desember
|Chord Gitar Lagu Mungkin Hari Ini Esok Atau Nanti Anneth Delliecia