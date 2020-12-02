Chord Gitar Lagu Better Days OneRepublic, Lirik Lagu Better Days

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Better Days dinyanyikan OneRepublic.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Better Days dalam kunci gitar atau chord OneRepublic.

[Chorus]

Dm Bb F

Oh, I know that there'll be better days

Dm Bb F

Oh, that sunshine bout' to come my way

Dm Bb F

May we never ever shed another tear for today

Dm Bb F

Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days



[Verse 1]

Dm

Waking up in California

Bb F

But these clouds they won't go away

Dm

Every day is like another storm, yeah

Bb F

I'm just tryin' not to go insane

Dm

Yeah, in the city shinin' so bright

Bb F

So many dark nights, so many dark days

Dm

But every time I feel the paranoia

Bb F

I close my eyes and I pray



[Chorus]

Dm Bb F

Oh, I know that there'll be better days

Dm Bb F

Oh, that sunshine bout' to come my way

Dm Bb F

May we never ever shed another tear for today

Dm N.C.

Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days



[Verse 2]

Dm

Been wakin' up to a new year

Bb F

Got the past a million miles away

Dm

I’m waking up with a new fear

Bb F

But I know it’ll wash away

Dm

Whatever you do don’t worry bout me

Bb F

I’m thinking bout you, don’t worry bout us

Dm

'Cause in the morning everything can change, yeah

Bb F

And time will tell you it does



[Chorus]

Dm Bb F

Oh, I know that there'll be better days

Dm Bb F

Oh, that sunshine bout' to come my way

Dm Bb F

May we never ever shed another tear for today

Dm Bb F

Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days



[Bridge]

Dm Bb F

Better days (Better days)

Dm Bb F

Better days (Better days)

Dm Bb F

May we never ever shed another tear for today

Dm Bb F

Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days



[Outro]

Dm Bb F

May we never ever shed another tear for today

Dm N.C.

Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)