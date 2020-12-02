Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Perfect Places Lorde, Lirik Lagu Perfect Places
Simak, chord gitar Perfect Places dinyanyikan Lorde. Termasuk, lirik lagu Perfect Places dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lorde.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Perfect Places dinyanyikan Lorde.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Perfect Places dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lorde.
E
Every night, I live and die
G
Feel the party to my bones
C
Watch the wasters blow the speakers, spill my guts beneath the outdoor light
B
It's just another graceless night
E
I hate the headlines and the weather
G
I'm nineteen and I'm on fire
C
But when we're dancing, I'm alright
B
It's just another graceless night
A
Are you lost enough?
C
Have another drink, get lost in us
B
This is how we get notorious, ah-ah-ah oh oh
A
'Cause I don't know
C
If they keep tellin' you where to go
B (mute)
I'll blow my brains out to the radio, ah-ah-ah oh oh, ch-ch
A C
All of the things we're taking
A E B A
'Cause we are young and we're ashamed
C B
Sends us to perfect places
A C
All of our heroes fading
A E B A
Now I can't stand to be alone
C B
Let's go to perfect places
E
Every night, I live and die
G
Meet somebody, take 'em home
C
Let's kiss and then take off our clothes
B
It's just another graceless night, 'cause
Itulah, chord gitar Perfect Places dinyanyikan Lorde, serta lirik lagu Perfect Places dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lorde.
Kabar Artis
