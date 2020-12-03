Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu I Found You Andy Grammer, Lirik Lagu I Found You

Simak, chord gitar I Found You dinyanyikan Andy Grammer. Termasuk, lirik lagu I Found You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Andy Grammer.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu I Found You Andy Grammer, Lirik Lagu I Found You
SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)
Ilustrasi. Simak, chord gitar I Found You Andy Grammer, serta lirik lagu I Found You. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar I Found You dinyanyikan Andy Grammer.

Termasuk, lirik lagu I Found You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Andy Grammer.

[Verse 1]
Gb                                         Db
On the way, I was crowned a king            
Bbm                           Ab
Felt the wind underneath my wings
Gb                                         Db
I've been high and I've been low                
Bbm                              Ab
Played the fool and the star of the show
Gb                                     Db
Gone along for a wild ride                
Bbm                     Ab
And I can say lookin' in your eyes
Gb                                     Db
That it all would've been a waste            
Bbm                         Db
But I found you on the way

[Pre-Chorus]
Db                       Gb
I found cynicism, I found criticism                    
Db
I've been the zero, the hero                  
Gb
And I have been the villain            
Bbm                       Db
I lost more than a heart can take          
Gb                     Db
But I found you on the way (On the way)

[Chorus]
Db               Gb
I found you, I found you
Db              Gb
I found you, I found you
Bbm                          Db
It all would've been a waste
Gb                              Db
But I found you on the way

[Verse 2]
Gb                                       Db
On the way, I was given the keys            
Bbm                             Ab
To the city, they were mine to keep  
Gb                                     Db
Over time, every lock'll change          
  Bbm                             Db
But you love me all the same

[Pre-Chorus]  
Db                        Gb
I found pessimism, I found skepticism            
            Db                           Gb
I've been the corner performer and sung in front of millions          
 Bbm                      Db
I lost more than a heart can take        
Gb                        Db
But I found you on the way (On the way)

[Chorus]
Db               Gb
I found you, I found you
Db               Gb
I found you, I found you
Bbm                           Db
It all would've been a waste
Gb                              Db
But I found you on the way

[Post Chorus]
Gb             Db
Whoa, whoa
Bbm          Db
Whoa, whoa

[Bridge]
Gb                                       Db
On the way, I'll have won the race
Bbm
If the one thing that I can say

[Chorus]
Db               Gb
I found you, I found you
Db               Gb
I found you, I found you
Bbm                          Db
It all would've been a waste
Gb                             Db
But I found you on the way

[Outro]
(Whoa, whoa)
Db               Gb
I found you, I found you
Db               Gb
I found you, I found you
(Whoa, whoa)
Db               Gb
I found you, I found you
Bbm                      Db
I found you on the way

Itulah, chord gitar I Found You dinyanyikan Andy Grammer, serta lirik lagu I Found You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Andy Grammer

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
