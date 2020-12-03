Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu I Found You Andy Grammer, Lirik Lagu I Found You
Simak, chord gitar I Found You dinyanyikan Andy Grammer. Termasuk, lirik lagu I Found You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Andy Grammer.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar I Found You dinyanyikan Andy Grammer.
Termasuk, lirik lagu I Found You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Andy Grammer.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Tetap Dalam Jiwa Isyana Sarasvati, Lirik Lagu Tetap Dalam Jiwa
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish, Lirik Lagu Everything I Wanted
[Verse 1]
Gb Db
On the way, I was crowned a king
Bbm Ab
Felt the wind underneath my wings
Gb Db
I've been high and I've been low
Bbm Ab
Played the fool and the star of the show
Gb Db
Gone along for a wild ride
Bbm Ab
And I can say lookin' in your eyes
Gb Db
That it all would've been a waste
Bbm Db
But I found you on the way
[Pre-Chorus]
Db Gb
I found cynicism, I found criticism
Db
I've been the zero, the hero
Gb
And I have been the villain
Bbm Db
I lost more than a heart can take
Gb Db
But I found you on the way (On the way)
[Chorus]
Db Gb
I found you, I found you
Db Gb
I found you, I found you
Bbm Db
It all would've been a waste
Gb Db
But I found you on the way
[Verse 2]
Gb Db
On the way, I was given the keys
Bbm Ab
To the city, they were mine to keep
Gb Db
Over time, every lock'll change
Bbm Db
But you love me all the same
[Pre-Chorus]
Db Gb
I found pessimism, I found skepticism
Db Gb
I've been the corner performer and sung in front of millions
Bbm Db
I lost more than a heart can take
Gb Db
But I found you on the way (On the way)
[Chorus]
Db Gb
I found you, I found you
Db Gb
I found you, I found you
Bbm Db
It all would've been a waste
Gb Db
But I found you on the way
[Post Chorus]
Gb Db
Whoa, whoa
Bbm Db
Whoa, whoa
[Bridge]
Gb Db
On the way, I'll have won the race
Bbm
If the one thing that I can say
[Chorus]
Db Gb
I found you, I found you
Db Gb
I found you, I found you
Bbm Db
It all would've been a waste
Gb Db
But I found you on the way
[Outro]
(Whoa, whoa)
Db Gb
I found you, I found you
Db Gb
I found you, I found you
(Whoa, whoa)
Db Gb
I found you, I found you
Bbm Db
I found you on the way
Itulah, chord gitar I Found You dinyanyikan Andy Grammer, serta lirik lagu I Found You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Andy Grammer. (Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
chord gitar I Found You
chord I Found You
I Found You chord
chord lagu I Found You
I Found You
kunci gitar I Found You
lirik lagu I Found You
chord gitar Andy Grammer
chord Andy Grammer
Andy Grammer
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
chord
On the way I was crowned a king
Felt the wind underneath my wings
I found you I found you
It all would ve been a waste
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Di Udara Efek Rumah Kaca (ERK), Lirik Lagu Di Udara
|Chord Gitar Nekad Jamrud, Berikut Lirik Lagu Nekad
|Chord Gitar Lagu Cita-citaku The Panas Dalam, Lirik Lagu Cita-citaku
|Chord Gitar Lagu Rocket Beyonce, Lirik Lagu Rocket
|Chord Gitar Lagu Bukan Untuk Menyerah Nineball, Lirik Lagu Bukan Untuk Menyerah