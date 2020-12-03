Chord Gitar Lagu I Found You Andy Grammer, Lirik Lagu I Found You

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar I Found You dinyanyikan Andy Grammer.

Termasuk, lirik lagu I Found You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Andy Grammer.

[Verse 1]

Gb Db

On the way, I was crowned a king

Bbm Ab

Felt the wind underneath my wings

Gb Db

I've been high and I've been low

Bbm Ab

Played the fool and the star of the show

Gb Db

Gone along for a wild ride

Bbm Ab

And I can say lookin' in your eyes

Gb Db

That it all would've been a waste

Bbm Db

But I found you on the way

[Pre-Chorus]

Db Gb

I found cynicism, I found criticism

Db

I've been the zero, the hero

Gb

And I have been the villain

Bbm Db

I lost more than a heart can take

Gb Db

But I found you on the way (On the way)

[Chorus]

Db Gb

I found you, I found you

Db Gb

I found you, I found you

Bbm Db

It all would've been a waste

Gb Db

But I found you on the way

[Verse 2]

Gb Db

On the way, I was given the keys

Bbm Ab

To the city, they were mine to keep

Gb Db

Over time, every lock'll change

Bbm Db

But you love me all the same

[Pre-Chorus]

Db Gb

I found pessimism, I found skepticism

Db Gb

I've been the corner performer and sung in front of millions

Bbm Db

I lost more than a heart can take

Gb Db

But I found you on the way (On the way)

[Chorus]

Db Gb

I found you, I found you

Db Gb

I found you, I found you

Bbm Db

It all would've been a waste

Gb Db

But I found you on the way

[Post Chorus]

Gb Db

Whoa, whoa

Bbm Db

Whoa, whoa

[Bridge]

Gb Db

On the way, I'll have won the race

Bbm

If the one thing that I can say

[Chorus]

Db Gb

I found you, I found you

Db Gb

I found you, I found you

Bbm Db

It all would've been a waste

Gb Db

But I found you on the way

[Outro]

(Whoa, whoa)

Db Gb

I found you, I found you

Db Gb

I found you, I found you

(Whoa, whoa)

Db Gb

I found you, I found you

Bbm Db

I found you on the way

Itulah, chord gitar I Found You dinyanyikan Andy Grammer, serta lirik lagu I Found You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Andy Grammer. (Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)