Chord Gitar Lagu I'm a Mess Ed Sheeran

Am

Ooh I'm a mess right now

G

Inside out

Dm [x5323x] or [xx323x]

Searching for a sweet surrender

F C

But this is not the end

Am

I can't work it out



G

How?

Dm [x5323x]

Going through the motions

F G

Going through us

F C

And oh I've known it for the longest time

G F

And all of my hopes all my words

C

Are all over written on the signs

G F

But you're on my road walking me home

-stop



Home, home

Am G

See the flames inside my eyes

F C G Am

It burns so bright I wanna feel your love, ohoh

G

Easy baby maybe I'm a liar

F C G

But for tonight I wanna fall in love



Dm* F* tap tap



And put your faith in my-y stomach

Am

I messed up this time

G

Late last night

Dm [x5323x]

Drinking to suppress devotion



F C

With fingers intertwined

Am

I can't shake this feeling

G

No-ow

Dm [x5323x]

We're going through the motions



F G

Hopin' you'd stop

F

And oh I've only caused you pain



C G

I know but all of my words

F

Will always below

C

Although all the lie we spoke

G F

When you're on my road walking me home

-stop



Home, home, home

Am G

See the flames inside my eyes

F C G Am

It burns so bright I wanna feel your love, ohoh

G

Easy baby maybe I'm a liar

F C G

But for tonight I wanna fall in love

Dm F* tap tap tap

And put your faith in my-y stomach

Am C G F C G Am

And for how long I lo-ove my lover

Am C G F C G Am

For how long I lo-ove my lover

Am C G F C G Am

And now, for how long, long I lo-ove my lover



Am C G F C G Am

Now, now, for how long, long I lo-ove my lover

Am C G F C G Am

Now now, for how long, long I lo-ove my lover

Am C G F G Am

For how long I lo-ove my lover

Am C G F C G Am

And now, for how long, long I lo-ove my lover



Am C G F C G Am

Now, now, for how long, long I lo-ove my lover

Am C G F C G Am

Now now, for how long, long I lo-ove my lover

Am C G F C G Am

Now now, for how long, long I lo-ove my lover

(single muted strums)



Am C G F G Am

For how long, I lo-ove my lover

Am C G F G Am

Now now, for how long, long I lo-ove my lover

Have fun!

