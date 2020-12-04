Chord Gitar Lagu Love Alone Katelyn Tarver, Lirik Lagu Love Alone 

Breaking News:

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Love Alone dinyanyikan Katelyn Tarver.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Love Alone dalam kunci gitar atau chord Katelyn Tarver.

G Cadd9 Em D Cadd9

G                             Em
I told you my heart's leaning toward you,
Cadd9
A little more, then I knew,
G             D       Cadd9
Something was scaring you,
G                                 Em
Is it too much or too fast or too forward,
Cadd9                      G
Should I step back, and pretend,
        D            Cadd9
I don't feel this way.
Am
I don't wanna tell a lie,
D
I don't wanna have to hide,
            G
It's on the line,
                  Cadd9
I've waited for a sign,
                 Em
I see it in your eyes,
   D                          Cadd9
I, I know you really feel the same,
          G
I need to know if,
                  Cadd9
I should raise or fold,
                     Em
My heart is stuck on hold,
  D                         Cadd9
I,I wanna know which way to go,
       Cadd9 (LET IT RING)
I can't love alone.

G  Cadd9 Em

D           G     Cadd9 Em D
I can't love alone,

G                          Em
I tried not to fall so far for you,
Cadd9
Now I cant get away,
G       D            Cadd9
From anything you say,
G                            Em
You make me feel nervous and stupid,
Cadd9
Whenever I tell you,
    G        D       Cadd9
I'm tired of playing games.
Am
I don't wanna tell to lie,
D
I don't wanna have to hide.
            G
It's on the line,
                  Cadd9
I've waited for a sign,
                 Em
I see it in your eyes,
   D                          Cadd9
I, I know you really feel the same,
          G
I need to know if,
                  Cadd9
I should raise or fold,
                     Em
My heart is stuck on hold,
  D                         Cadd9
I,I wanna know which way to go,
       Cadd9 (LET IT RING)
I can't love alone.

G  Cadd9 Em D

           Am
Oh I can't stay here,
                 Em
Wonderin' if you want me,
             Am
If you don't take me,
           Cadd9 (strum for a while then let it ringggg)
You should leave,

            G (Strum once)
It's on the line,
                  Cadd9 (Strum once)
I've waited for a sign,
                Em (Strum once)
I see it in your eyes,
   D (strum once)              Cadd9 (strum once)
I, I know you really feel the same,
          G
I need to know if,
                  Cadd9
I should raise or fold,
                     Em
My heart is stuck on hold,
  D                         Cadd9
I,I wanna know which way to go,
            G       Cadd9 Em
I can't love alone.
       D        G  Cadd9 Em
I can't love alone
       D (LET IT RING)
I can't love alone

G Cadd9 Em D G

Itulah, chord gitar Love Alone dinyanyikan Katelyn Tarver, serta lirik lagu Love Alone dalam kunci gitar atau chord Katelyn Tarver.

