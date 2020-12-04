Chord Gitar Lagu Love Alone Katelyn Tarver, Lirik Lagu Love Alone 

Chord Gitar
G Cadd9 Em D Cadd9
G Em
I told you my heart's leaning toward you,
Cadd9
A little more, then I knew,
G D Cadd9
Something was scaring you,
G Em
Is it too much or too fast or too forward,
Cadd9 G
Should I step back, and pretend,
D Cadd9
I don't feel this way.
Am
I don't wanna tell a lie,
D
I don't wanna have to hide,
G
It's on the line,
Cadd9
I've waited for a sign,
Em
I see it in your eyes,
D Cadd9
I, I know you really feel the same,
G
I need to know if,
Cadd9
I should raise or fold,
Em
My heart is stuck on hold,
D Cadd9
I,I wanna know which way to go,
Cadd9 (LET IT RING)
I can't love alone.
G Cadd9 Em
D G Cadd9 Em D
I can't love alone,
G Em
I tried not to fall so far for you,
Cadd9
Now I cant get away,
G D Cadd9
From anything you say,
G Em
You make me feel nervous and stupid,
Cadd9
Whenever I tell you,
G D Cadd9
I'm tired of playing games.
Am
I don't wanna tell to lie,
D
I don't wanna have to hide.
G
It's on the line,
Cadd9
I've waited for a sign,
Em
I see it in your eyes,
D Cadd9
I, I know you really feel the same,
G
I need to know if,
Cadd9
I should raise or fold,
Em
My heart is stuck on hold,
D Cadd9
I,I wanna know which way to go,
Cadd9 (LET IT RING)
I can't love alone.
G Cadd9 Em D
Am
Oh I can't stay here,
Em
Wonderin' if you want me,
Am
If you don't take me,
Cadd9 (strum for a while then let it ringggg)
You should leave,
G (Strum once)
It's on the line,
Cadd9 (Strum once)
I've waited for a sign,
Em (Strum once)
I see it in your eyes,
D (strum once) Cadd9 (strum once)
I, I know you really feel the same,
G
I need to know if,
Cadd9
I should raise or fold,
Em
My heart is stuck on hold,
D Cadd9
I,I wanna know which way to go,
G Cadd9 Em
I can't love alone.
D G Cadd9 Em
I can't love alone
D (LET IT RING)
I can't love alone
G Cadd9 Em D G
