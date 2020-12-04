Chord Gitar Lagu Love Alone Katelyn Tarver, Lirik Lagu Love Alone 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Love Alone dinyanyikan Katelyn Tarver.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Love Alone dalam kunci gitar atau chord Katelyn Tarver.

**

G Cadd9 Em D Cadd9

G Em

I told you my heart's leaning toward you,

Cadd9

A little more, then I knew,

G D Cadd9

Something was scaring you,

G Em

Is it too much or too fast or too forward,

Cadd9 G

Should I step back, and pretend,

D Cadd9

I don't feel this way.

Am

I don't wanna tell a lie,

D

I don't wanna have to hide,

G

It's on the line,

Cadd9

I've waited for a sign,

Em

I see it in your eyes,

D Cadd9

I, I know you really feel the same,

G

I need to know if,

Cadd9

I should raise or fold,

Em

My heart is stuck on hold,

D Cadd9

I,I wanna know which way to go,

Cadd9 (LET IT RING)

I can't love alone.

G Cadd9 Em

D G Cadd9 Em D

I can't love alone,

G Em

I tried not to fall so far for you,

Cadd9

Now I cant get away,

G D Cadd9

From anything you say,

G Em

You make me feel nervous and stupid,

Cadd9

Whenever I tell you,

G D Cadd9

I'm tired of playing games.

Am

I don't wanna tell to lie,

D

I don't wanna have to hide.

G

It's on the line,

Cadd9

I've waited for a sign,

Em

I see it in your eyes,

D Cadd9

I, I know you really feel the same,

G

I need to know if,

Cadd9

I should raise or fold,

Em

My heart is stuck on hold,

D Cadd9

I,I wanna know which way to go,

Cadd9 (LET IT RING)

I can't love alone.

G Cadd9 Em D

Am

Oh I can't stay here,

Em

Wonderin' if you want me,

Am

If you don't take me,

Cadd9 (strum for a while then let it ringggg)

You should leave,

G (Strum once)

It's on the line,

Cadd9 (Strum once)

I've waited for a sign,

Em (Strum once)

I see it in your eyes,

D (strum once) Cadd9 (strum once)

I, I know you really feel the same,

G

I need to know if,

Cadd9

I should raise or fold,

Em

My heart is stuck on hold,

D Cadd9

I,I wanna know which way to go,

G Cadd9 Em

I can't love alone.

D G Cadd9 Em

I can't love alone

D (LET IT RING)

I can't love alone

G Cadd9 Em D G

