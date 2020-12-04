Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu New Years Day Taylor Swift, Lirik Lagu New Years Day
Simak, chord gitar New Years Day dinyanyikan Taylor Swift. Termasuk, lirik lagu New Years Day dalam kunci gitar atau chord Taylor Swift.
Simak, chord gitar New Years Day dinyanyikan Taylor Swift.
Termasuk, lirik lagu New Years Day dalam kunci gitar atau chord Taylor Swift.
D Bm A
There’s glitter on the floor after the party
G D
Girls carrying their shoes down in the lobby
G D
Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor
G
You and me from the night before, but
Reff
D Bm G D
Don’t read the last page
D Bm G
But I stay when you’re lost, and I’m scared
D
And you’re turning away
D Bm G D
I want your midnights
D Bm G
But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day
G D
You squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi
G D
I can tell that it’s gonna be a long road
G D
I’ll be there if you’re the toast of the town, babe
G
Or if you strike out and you’re crawling home
Reff
D Bm G D
Don’t read the last page
D Bm G
But I stay when you’re lost, and I’m scared
D
And you’re turning away
D Bm G D
I want your midnights
D Bm G
But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day
D Bm G A
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
D Bm G A
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
D Bm G A Bm
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
A G A D
And I will hold on to you
Music: D Bm G A D 2x
D Bm G A
Please don’t ever become a stranger
D Bm G A
Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere
D Bm G A
Please don’t ever become a stranger
Bm F#m G A
Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere
D Bm A
There’s glitter on the floor after the party
G D
Girls carrying their shoes down in the lobby
G D
Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor
G
You and me forevermore
Reff
D Bm G D
Don’t read the last page
D Bm G
But I stay when you’re lost, and I’m scared
D
And you’re turning away
D Bm G D
I want your midnights
D Bm G
But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day
D Bm G A
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
D Bm G A
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
D Bm G A Bm
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
A G A D
And I will hold on to you
D Bm G A
Please don’t ever become a stranger
D Bm G A
Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere
D Bm G A
Please don’t ever become a stranger
Bm F#m G A
Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere
D Bm G A
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
D Bm G A
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
D Bm G A Bm
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
Itulah, chord gitar New Years Day dinyanyikan Taylor Swift, serta lirik lagu New Years Day dalam kunci gitar atau chord Taylor Swift.
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
