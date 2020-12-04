Chord Gitar Lagu New Years Day Taylor Swift, Lirik Lagu New Years Day

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar New Years Day dinyanyikan Taylor Swift.

Termasuk, lirik lagu New Years Day dalam kunci gitar atau chord Taylor Swift.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Takkan Ada Cinta yang Lain Dewa 19, Lirik Lagu Takkan Ada Cinta yang Lain

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Love Alone Katelyn Tarver, Lirik Lagu Love Alone

D Bm A

There’s glitter on the floor after the party

G D

Girls carrying their shoes down in the lobby

G D

Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor

G

You and me from the night before, but

Reff

D Bm G D

Don’t read the last page

D Bm G

But I stay when you’re lost, and I’m scared

D

And you’re turning away

D Bm G D

I want your midnights

D Bm G

But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day

G D

You squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi

G D

I can tell that it’s gonna be a long road

G D

I’ll be there if you’re the toast of the town, babe

G

Or if you strike out and you’re crawling home

Reff

D Bm G D

Don’t read the last page

D Bm G

But I stay when you’re lost, and I’m scared

D

And you’re turning away

D Bm G D

I want your midnights

D Bm G

But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day

D Bm G A

Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you

D Bm G A

Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you

D Bm G A Bm

Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you

A G A D

And I will hold on to you

Music: D Bm G A D 2x

D Bm G A

Please don’t ever become a stranger

D Bm G A

Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere

D Bm G A

Please don’t ever become a stranger

Bm F#m G A

Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere

D Bm A

There’s glitter on the floor after the party

G D

Girls carrying their shoes down in the lobby

G D

Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor

G

You and me forevermore

Reff

D Bm G D

Don’t read the last page

D Bm G

But I stay when you’re lost, and I’m scared

D

And you’re turning away

D Bm G D

I want your midnights

D Bm G

But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day

D Bm G A

Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you

D Bm G A

Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you

D Bm G A Bm

Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you

A G A D

And I will hold on to you

D Bm G A

Please don’t ever become a stranger

D Bm G A

Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere

D Bm G A

Please don’t ever become a stranger

Bm F#m G A

Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere

D Bm G A

Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you

D Bm G A

Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you

D Bm G A Bm

Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you

Itulah, chord gitar New Years Day dinyanyikan Taylor Swift, serta lirik lagu New Years Day dalam kunci gitar atau chord Taylor Swift.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)