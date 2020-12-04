Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Something About December Christina Perri, Lirik Lagu Something About December
Chord gitar Something About December dinyanyikan Christina Perri, serta lirik lagu Something About December dalam kunci gitar atau chord Christina Per
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Something About December dinyanyikan Christina Perri.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Something About December dalam kunci gitar atau chord Christina Perri.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bintang di Surga Peterpan, Bagai Bintang di Surga dan Seluruh Warna
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Garis Terdepan Fiersa Besari, Lirik Lagu Garis Terdepan
[Intro]
Dmaj7 Bm x2
.
[Verse 1]
Dmaj7 Bm
Lights around the tree
Dmaj7 Bm
Mama's whistling
D7
Takes me back again
Bm C
There's something bout' December
[Verse 2]
Dmaj7 Bm
We're hanging mistletoe
Dmaj7 Bm
And hoping that it snows
D7
I close my eyes And then
C
I can still remember
A C
How to get back, home
[Chorus]
D
Let all your memories
Hold you close
D7 G
No matter where you are
D
You're not alone
D7
Because the ones you love
G
Are never far
C A D G
If Christmas is in your heart
[Verse 3]
Dmaj7 Bm
Who really needs a gift
Dmaj7 Bm
When love is meant to give
D7
I can still recall
Bm C
Carry with me always
A
Every Christmas dream
C A
They live in you and me
[Chorus]
D
Let all your memories
Hold you close
D7 G
No matter where you are
D
You're not alone
D7
Because the ones you love
G
Are never far
C A D G
If Christmas is in your heart
[Verse 1]
Dmaj7 Bm
Lights around the tree
Dmaj7 Bm
Mama's whistling
D7
Takes me back again
Bm C
There's something bout' December
[Chorus]
D
Let all your memories
Hold you close
D7 G
No matter where you are
D
You're not alone
D7
Because the ones you love
G
Are never far
C A D
If Christmas is in your heart
Artikel ini telah tayang di Tribunsolo.com dengan judul Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Something About December - Christina Perri: Let All Your Memories
Itulah, chord gitar Something About December dinyanyikan Christina Perri, serta lirik lagu Something About December dalam kunci gitar atau chord Christina Perri. (Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)
chord gitar
chord dan lirik
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
chord lagu
kunci gitar
Chord Something About December
Chord Gitar Something About December
lagu Christina Perri
chord Christina Perri
Lirik Lagu Something About December
Something About December lirik
Something About December chord
Tribunlampung.co.id
Lights Around The Tree
Let All Your Memories
Christina Perri
|Chord Gitar Lagu Kisah Semu Fiersa Besari, Lirik Lagu Kisah Semu
|Chord Gitar Tak Lekang Oleh Waktu Kerispatih, Lirik Lagu Tak Lekang Oleh Waktu
|Chord Gitar Lagu Selepas Kau Pergi La Luna, Lirik Lagu Selepas Kau Pergi
|Chord Gitar Lagu Ku Salah Menilai Mayangsari, Lirik Lagu Ku Salah Menilai
|Chord Gitar Lagu Seperti yang Dulu Ungu, Lirik Lagu Seperti yang Dulu