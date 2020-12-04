Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Something About December Christina Perri, Lirik Lagu Something About December

Chord gitar Something About December dinyanyikan Christina Perri, serta lirik lagu Something About December dalam kunci gitar atau chord Christina Per

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Something About December Christina Perri, Lirik Lagu Something About December
youtube.com
Chord Gitar Lagu Something About December Christina Perri, Lirik Lagu Something About December 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Something About December dinyanyikan Christina Perri.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Something About December dalam kunci gitar atau chord Christina Perri.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bintang di Surga Peterpan, Bagai Bintang di Surga dan Seluruh Warna

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Garis Terdepan Fiersa Besari, Lirik Lagu Garis Terdepan

[Intro]
Dmaj7 Bm  x2

[Verse 1]
Dmaj7             Bm
Lights around the tree
Dmaj7      Bm
Mama's whistling
               D7
Takes me back again
Bm                    C
There's something bout' December

[Verse 2]
Dmaj7             Bm
We're hanging mistletoe
Dmaj7           Bm
And hoping that it snows
                   D7
I close my eyes And then
           C
I can still remember
A                C
How to get back, home

[Chorus]
D
Let all your memories
Hold you close
D7                G
No matter where you are
D
You're not alone
                      D7
Because the ones you love
          G
Are never far
    C           A        D      G
If Christmas is in your heart

[Verse 3]
Dmaj7             Bm
Who really needs a gift
Dmaj7              Bm
When love is meant to give
           D7
I can still recall
Bm             C
Carry with me always
                 A
Every Christmas dream
      C             A
They live in you and me

[Chorus]
D
Let all your memories
Hold you close
D7                G
No matter where you are
D
You're not alone
                      D7
Because the ones you love
          G
Are never far
    C           A        D      G
If Christmas is in your heart

[Verse 1]
Dmaj7             Bm
Lights around the tree
Dmaj7      Bm
Mama's whistling
               D7
Takes me back again
Bm                    C
There's something bout' December

[Chorus]
D
Let all your memories
Hold you close
D7                G
No matter where you are
D
You're not alone
                      D7
Because the ones you love
          G
Are never far
    C           A        D
If Christmas is in your heart

Artikel ini telah tayang di Tribunsolo.com dengan judul Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Something About December - Christina Perri: Let All Your Memories

Itulah, chord gitar Something About December dinyanyikan Christina Perri, serta lirik lagu Something About December dalam kunci gitar atau chord Christina Perri. (Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)

Tags
chord gitar
chord dan lirik
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
chord lagu
kunci gitar
Chord Something About December
Chord Gitar Something About December
lagu Christina Perri
chord Christina Perri
Lirik Lagu Something About December
Something About December lirik
Something About December chord
Tribunlampung.co.id
Lights Around The Tree
Let All Your Memories
Christina Perri
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
VIRAL Video Tukang Bakso Ditendang hingga Terpental, Pelaku Tak Terima Disebut Uangnya Kurang
VIRAL Video Tukang Bakso Ditendang hingga Terpental, Pelaku Tak Terima Disebut Uangnya Kurang
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan