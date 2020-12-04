Chord Gitar Lagu Something About December Christina Perri, Lirik Lagu Something About December 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Something About December dinyanyikan Christina Perri.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Something About December dalam kunci gitar atau chord Christina Perri.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bintang di Surga Peterpan, Bagai Bintang di Surga dan Seluruh Warna

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Garis Terdepan Fiersa Besari, Lirik Lagu Garis Terdepan

[Intro]

Dmaj7 Bm x2

.

[Verse 1]

Dmaj7 Bm

Lights around the tree

Dmaj7 Bm

Mama's whistling

D7

Takes me back again

Bm C

There's something bout' December



[Verse 2]

Dmaj7 Bm

We're hanging mistletoe

Dmaj7 Bm

And hoping that it snows

D7

I close my eyes And then

C

I can still remember

A C

How to get back, home



[Chorus]

D

Let all your memories

Hold you close

D7 G

No matter where you are

D

You're not alone

D7

Because the ones you love

G

Are never far

C A D G

If Christmas is in your heart

[Verse 3]

Dmaj7 Bm

Who really needs a gift

Dmaj7 Bm

When love is meant to give

D7

I can still recall

Bm C

Carry with me always

A

Every Christmas dream

C A

They live in you and me

[Chorus]

D

Let all your memories

Hold you close

D7 G

No matter where you are

D

You're not alone

D7

Because the ones you love

G

Are never far

C A D G

If Christmas is in your heart

[Verse 1]

Dmaj7 Bm

Lights around the tree

Dmaj7 Bm

Mama's whistling

D7

Takes me back again

Bm C

There's something bout' December



[Chorus]

D

Let all your memories

Hold you close

D7 G

No matter where you are

D

You're not alone

D7

Because the ones you love

G

Are never far

C A D

If Christmas is in your heart

Artikel ini telah tayang di Tribunsolo.com dengan judul Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Something About December - Christina Perri: Let All Your Memories

Itulah, chord gitar Something About December dinyanyikan Christina Perri, serta lirik lagu Something About December dalam kunci gitar atau chord Christina Perri. (Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)