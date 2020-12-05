Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik I See Fire Lagu Ed Sheeran, If This Is To End In Fire

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I See Fire - Ed Sheeran. If this is to end in fire, And if we should die tonight, Now I see fire

Am   F    G    Am
Am   F    G    Am

[VERSE 1]

              Am     C
If this is to end in fire

              G        Dm
Then we shall all burn together

          Am           C
Watch the flames climb higher

G        Dm
Into the night

        Am        C
Calling out father oh

G            F
Stand by and we will

          Dm          Em
Watch the flames burn auburn on

