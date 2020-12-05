Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik I See Fire Lagu Ed Sheeran, If This Is To End In Fire
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I See Fire - Ed Sheeran. If this is to end in fire, And if we should die tonight, Now I see fire
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I See Fire - Ed Sheeran
Am F G Am
Am F G Am
[VERSE 1]
Am C
If this is to end in fire
G Dm
Then we shall all burn together
Am C
Watch the flames climb higher
G Dm
Into the night
Am C
Calling out father oh
G F
Stand by and we will
Dm Em
Watch the flames burn auburn on
