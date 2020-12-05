Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik I See Fire Lagu Ed Sheeran, If This Is To End In Fire

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I See Fire - Ed Sheeran

Am F G Am

Am F G Am

[VERSE 1]

Am C

If this is to end in fire

G Dm

Then we shall all burn together

Am C

Watch the flames climb higher

G Dm

Into the night

Am C

Calling out father oh

G F

Stand by and we will

Dm Em

Watch the flames burn auburn on