Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Perfect Lagu Ed Sheeran feat Beyonce, I Found a Love For Me

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Perfect - Ed Sheeran feat Beyonce

G Em

I found a love for me

C

Oh darling, just dive right in

D

And follow my lead

G

Well, I found a girl

Em

Beautiful and sweet

C

Oh, I never knew you were the someone

D

Waitin' for me 'Cause we were just kids

G

when we fell in love

Em

Not knowin' what it was