Chord Gitar dan Lirik Photograph Lagu Ed Sheeran, Loving Can Hurt
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Photograph - Ed Sheeran
[Intro]
D Bm A G
[Verse]
D
Loving can hurt
Bm
Loving can hurt sometimes
A G
But it's the only thing that I know
D
When it gets hard
Bm
You know it can get hard sometimes
A G
It is the only thing that makes us feel alive
[Pre-Chorus]
Bm G
We keep this love in a photograph
D A
We make these memories for ourselves
Bm
Where our eyes are never closing
