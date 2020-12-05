Chord Gitar dan Lirik Photograph Lagu Ed Sheeran, Loving Can Hurt

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Photograph - Ed Sheeran

[Intro]

D Bm A G



[Verse]

D

Loving can hurt

Bm

Loving can hurt sometimes

A G

But it's the only thing that I know

D

When it gets hard

Bm

You know it can get hard sometimes

A G

It is the only thing that makes us feel alive



[Pre-Chorus]

Bm G

We keep this love in a photograph

D A

We make these memories for ourselves

Bm

Where our eyes are never closing