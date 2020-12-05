Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu I Got You The White Buffalo, Lirik Lagu I Got You

Chord gitar I Got You dinyanyikan The White Buffalo, serta lirik lagu I Got You dalam kunci gitar atau chord The White Buffalo

Chord Gitar Lagu I Got You The White Buffalo, Lirik Lagu I Got You 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar I Got You dinyanyikan The White Buffalo.

Termasuk, lirik lagu I Got You dalam kunci gitar atau chord The White Buffalo.

**

                    C                               G
It ain't about your bitching or your devil's tongue
       D                             Em
I just wish that I was still the one
             C         D       G
Every single thought inside my head
                C        D        G
Telling me that this old heart is dead
            C      D            Em
But I ain't got no brains in my heart

* Reff

          C
But I got you
      Em           G
In my veins, in my blood
      C
I got you
        Em                 G
Make me insane and boil my blood
           C                  G
Like there ain't no other love
C                     G
Hearts aren't always red
                      Em   C
They're black and blue
          G
But I got you

*

                   C                       G
It ain't about the dishes or your piles of junk
         D                       Em
I'm just sick of you being drunk
               C      D       G
Every solitary bone inside of me
                C       D       G
Telling me that it's my time to leave
            C      D           Em
But I ain't got no bones in my heart

* Reff

      C
I got you
      Em           G
In my veins, in my blood
      C
I got you
               Em           G
Straight to my heart like a flood
           C                  G
Like there ain't no other love
C                    G
Hearts aren't always red
                      Em   C   D
They're black and blue
      Am   G   D
I got you
      G    D    Em
I got you

*
Am
You can't touch the way I feel
      D                       G  D        Em
There is no end to what I'd steal for you
     Am
With love we have no free will
   D                             G  D     Em
We only get one heart to fill before it's through

* Reff

         C
So I got you
      Em           G
In my veins, in my blood
      C
I got you
               Em           G
Straight to my heart like a flood
           C                 G
Like there ain't no other love
C                    G
Hearts aren't always red
                      Em   C   D
They're black and blue
      G
I got you

Itulah, chord gitar I Got You dinyanyikan The White Buffalo, serta lirik lagu I Got You dalam kunci gitar atau chord The White Buffalo.

