Chord Gitar Lagu I Got You The White Buffalo, Lirik Lagu I Got You 

**

C G

It ain't about your bitching or your devil's tongue

D Em

I just wish that I was still the one

C D G

Every single thought inside my head

C D G

Telling me that this old heart is dead

C D Em

But I ain't got no brains in my heart

* Reff

C

But I got you

Em G

In my veins, in my blood

C

I got you

Em G

Make me insane and boil my blood

C G

Like there ain't no other love

C G

Hearts aren't always red

Em C

They're black and blue

G

But I got you

*

C G

It ain't about the dishes or your piles of junk

D Em

I'm just sick of you being drunk

C D G

Every solitary bone inside of me

C D G

Telling me that it's my time to leave

C D Em

But I ain't got no bones in my heart

* Reff

C

I got you

Em G

In my veins, in my blood

C

I got you

Em G

Straight to my heart like a flood

C G

Like there ain't no other love

C G

Hearts aren't always red

Em C D

They're black and blue

Am G D

I got you

G D Em

I got you

*

Am

You can't touch the way I feel

D G D Em

There is no end to what I'd steal for you

Am

With love we have no free will

D G D Em

We only get one heart to fill before it's through

* Reff

C

So I got you

Em G

In my veins, in my blood

C

I got you

Em G

Straight to my heart like a flood

C G

Like there ain't no other love

C G

Hearts aren't always red

Em C D

They're black and blue

G

I got you

