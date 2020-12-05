Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu I Got You The White Buffalo, Lirik Lagu I Got You
Chord gitar I Got You dinyanyikan The White Buffalo, serta lirik lagu I Got You dalam kunci gitar atau chord The White Buffalo
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar I Got You dinyanyikan The White Buffalo.
Termasuk, lirik lagu I Got You dalam kunci gitar atau chord The White Buffalo.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Shape of You Lagu Ed Sheeran, Im In Love With Your Body
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Peace Train Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Lirik Lagu Peace Train
**
C G
It ain't about your bitching or your devil's tongue
D Em
I just wish that I was still the one
C D G
Every single thought inside my head
C D G
Telling me that this old heart is dead
C D Em
But I ain't got no brains in my heart
* Reff
C
But I got you
Em G
In my veins, in my blood
C
I got you
Em G
Make me insane and boil my blood
C G
Like there ain't no other love
C G
Hearts aren't always red
Em C
They're black and blue
G
But I got you
*
C G
It ain't about the dishes or your piles of junk
D Em
I'm just sick of you being drunk
C D G
Every solitary bone inside of me
C D G
Telling me that it's my time to leave
C D Em
But I ain't got no bones in my heart
* Reff
C
I got you
Em G
In my veins, in my blood
C
I got you
Em G
Straight to my heart like a flood
C G
Like there ain't no other love
C G
Hearts aren't always red
Em C D
They're black and blue
Am G D
I got you
G D Em
I got you
*
Am
You can't touch the way I feel
D G D Em
There is no end to what I'd steal for you
Am
With love we have no free will
D G D Em
We only get one heart to fill before it's through
* Reff
C
So I got you
Em G
In my veins, in my blood
C
I got you
Em G
Straight to my heart like a flood
C G
Like there ain't no other love
C G
Hearts aren't always red
Em C D
They're black and blue
G
I got you
Artikel ini telah tayang di Tribunsolo.com dengan judul Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Got You - The White Buffalo, Make Me Insane and Boil My Blood
Itulah, chord gitar I Got You dinyanyikan The White Buffalo, serta lirik lagu I Got You dalam kunci gitar atau chord The White Buffalo. (Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)
chord gitar I Got You
chord I Got You
I Got You chord
I Got You
kunci gitar I Got You
lirik lagu I Got You
chord The White Buffalo
The White Buffalo
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
It aint About Your Bitching
But I Got You
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Terbaik dan Terindah Asoka Band, Lirik Lagu Terbaik dan Terindah
|Chord Gitar Lagu Menuju Temaram Superman Is Dead, Lirik Lagu Menuju Temaram
|Chord Gitar Lagu Bintang Kehidupan Nike Ardilla, Lirik Lagu Bintang Kehidupan
|Chord Gitar Lagu Terlambat Sudah Hanin Dhiya, Lirik Lagu Terlambat Sudah
|Chord Gitar Lagu Sharing Beta feat Ipang Lazuardi, Lirik Lagu Sharing