Chord Gitar Lagu Peace Train Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Lirik Lagu Peace Train

C G C G-C F C F F G Am F G F

C G C G C

Now I've been happy lately,

F C F

thinking about the good things to come

G Am

And I believe it could be,

F G F

something good has begun

C G C G C

Oh I've been smiling lately,

F C F

dreaming about the world as one

G Am

And I believe it could be,

F G F

some day it's going to come

C G C G C

Cause out on the edge of darkness,

F C F

there rides a peace train

G Am

Oh peace train take this country,

F G F

come take me home again

C G C G C

Now I've been smiling lately,

F C F

thinking about the good things to come

G Am

And I believe it could be,

F G F

something good has begun

C G C G C

Oh peace train sounding louder

F C F

Glide on the peace train

F G Am

oooooooooo

F G F

come on the peace train

