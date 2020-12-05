Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Peace Train Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Lirik Lagu Peace Train
Simak, chord gitar Peace Train dinyanyikan Yusuf/Cat Stevens. Termasuk, lirik lagu Peace Train dalam kunci gitar atau chord Yusuf/Cat Stevens.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Peace Train dinyanyikan Yusuf/Cat Stevens.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Peace Train dalam kunci gitar atau chord Yusuf/Cat Stevens.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Surat Buat Wakil Rakyat Iwan Fals, Lirik Lagu Iwan Fals
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Seharusnya Aku Elsa Pitaloka, Lirik Lagu Seharusnya Aku
C G C G C
Now I've been happy lately,
F C F
thinking about the good things to come
G Am
And I believe it could be,
F G F
something good has begun
C G C G C
Oh I've been smiling lately,
F C F
dreaming about the world as one
G Am
And I believe it could be,
F G F
some day it's going to come
C G C G C
Cause out on the edge of darkness,
F C F
there rides a peace train
G Am
Oh peace train take this country,
F G F
come take me home again
C G C G C
Now I've been smiling lately,
F C F
thinking about the good things to come
G Am
And I believe it could be,
F G F
something good has begun
C G C G C
Oh peace train sounding louder
F C F
Glide on the peace train
F G Am
oooooooooo
F G F
come on the peace train
Itulah, chord gitar Peace Train dinyanyikan Yusuf/Cat Stevens, serta lirik lagu Peace Train dalam kunci gitar atau chord Yusuf/Cat Stevens.
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)