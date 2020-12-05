Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Peace Train Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Lirik Lagu Peace Train

Simak, chord gitar Peace Train dinyanyikan Yusuf/Cat Stevens. Termasuk, lirik lagu Peace Train dalam kunci gitar atau chord Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Peace Train Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Lirik Lagu Peace Train
Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Image
Ilustrasi. Chord Peace Train dinyanyikan Yusuf/Cat Stevens, serta lirik lagu Peace Train. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Peace Train dinyanyikan Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Peace Train dalam kunci gitar atau chord Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Surat Buat Wakil Rakyat Iwan Fals, Lirik Lagu Iwan Fals

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Seharusnya Aku Elsa Pitaloka, Lirik Lagu Seharusnya Aku

C G C G-C F C F F G Am F G F

C G C G C
Now I've been happy lately,
F C F
thinking about the good things to come
G Am
And I believe it could be,
F G F
something good has begun

C G C G C
Oh I've been smiling lately,
F C F
dreaming about the world as one
G Am
And I believe it could be,
F G F
some day it's going to come

C G C G C
Cause out on the edge of darkness,
F C F
there rides a peace train
G Am
Oh peace train take this country,
F G F
come take me home again

C G C G C
Now I've been smiling lately,
F C F
thinking about the good things to come
G Am
And I believe it could be,
F G F
something good has begun

C G C G C
Oh peace train sounding louder
F C F
Glide on the peace train
F G Am
oooooooooo
F G F
come on the peace train

Itulah, chord gitar Peace Train dinyanyikan Yusuf/Cat Stevens, serta lirik lagu Peace Train dalam kunci gitar atau chord Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Tags
chord gitar
chord dan lirik
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
chord lagu
kunci gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Peace Train
Chord Peace Train
Chord Gitar Peace Train
Peace Train chord
kunci gitar Peace Train
chord gitar Yusuf/Cat Stevens
chord Yusuf/Cat Stevens
Yusuf/Cat Stevens chord
lagu Yusuf/Cat Stevens
Tribunlampung.co.id
Now I ve been happy lately
thinking about the good things to come
Cause out on the edge of darkness
there rides a peace train
Lirik Lagu Peace Train
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Oknum Polisi Ancam akan Penggal Habib Rizieq Shihab, FPI dan Kapolres Pekalongan Kota Buka Suara
Oknum Polisi Ancam akan Penggal Habib Rizieq Shihab, FPI dan Kapolres Pekalongan Kota Buka Suara
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan