Chord Gitar dan Lirik It's My Life Lagu Bon Jovi, I Ain't Gonna Live Forever 

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu It's My Life - Bon Jovi

Am Em G

This ain't a song for the borken hearted

Am Em G

A silent prayer for faith departed

Am Em

I ain't gonna be just a face in the crowd

C G Am

You're gonna hear my voice when I shout it out loud

Chorus

Am F C

It's my life , it's now or never

G Am

I ain't gonna live forever

F C Em G

I just want to live when i'm alive

Am F C

It.s my life; my heart is like an open highway

G Am

Like franky said I did kit my way

F Em

I just wanna live when I'm alive

Em G C

It's my life

Am Em G

This is for ines who stood their ground

Am Em G

Like Tommy and Gina , never backed down

Am C

Tommrrow's getting harder make no mistake

Em G Am

Luck ain't even lucky got to make your own breaks

Chorus

Am F C

It;'s my life, it's now or never

G Am

I ain' t gonna live forever

F C Em G

I just want to live when I'm alive

Am f c

It's my life my heart is like an open highway

G Am

Like franky said I did it my way,

F Em

I just wanna live when I'm alive

Em G C

It's my life

Bridge

G C

You better stansd tall when they're calling you out

Am Em G

Don't bend don't break baby don't back down

Chorus

Am F C

It's my life ,it's now or never

G Am

I ain't gonna live forever

F C Em G

I just want to live when I'm alive

Am F C

It's my life; my heart is like an open highway

G Am

Like franky said I did it my way

F Em

I just wanna live when I'm alive

Em G C

It's my life

