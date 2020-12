Chord Gitar dan Lirik You Give Love A Bad Name Lagu Bon Jovi, Shot Through The Heart

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You Give Love A Bad Name - Bon Jovi

N.C.

Shot through the heart, and you're to blame, darlin' you give love a bad name

Em C D Em C D G Em Em C D Em C D Em (riff)

Em Em

An angel's smile is what you sell, you promise me heaven, then put me through hell

Em Em

Chains of love got a hold on me, when passion's a prison, you can't break free

A Em (riff) D

Oh you're a loaded gun yeah, oh there's nowhere to run

A B

No one can save me, the damage is done

Reff:

Em C D Em C D G Em

Shot through the heart, and you're to blame, you give love a bad name (bad name)

Em C D Em

I play my part and you play your game