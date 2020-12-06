Chord Gitar Lagu Early in the Morning Peter, Paul, and Mary, Lirik Lagu Early in the Morning

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Early in the Morning dinyanyikan Peter, Paul, and Mary.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Early in the Morning dalam kunci gitar atau chord Peter, Paul, and Mary.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Kulepas dengan Ikhlas Lesti Kejora

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Apalah Cinta Ayu Ting Ting Ft Keremcem

[Intro]

G C G C G C G C G C G C G C G

[Verse]

G C G C G

Well early in the morning, about the break of day,

Bm Am - D

I ask the Lord, "Help me find the way!"

G C G C G C G

Help me find the way to the promised land

Em A

This lonely body needs a helping hand

G Em Bm D G C G C G C G

I ask the Lord to help me please find the way.

G C G C G

When the new day's a dawning, I bow my head in prayer.

Bm Am - D

I pray to the Lord, "Won't you me there?"

G C G C G C G

Won't you guide me safely to the Golden Stair?

Em A

Won't you let this body your burden share?

G Em Bm D C G C G C G C G C G C G C G

I pray to the Lord, "Won't you me please, me there?"

G C G C G

When the judgment comes to find the world in shame

Bm Am - D

When the trumpet blows won't you call my name?

G C G C G

When the thunder rolls and the heavens rain

Em A

When the sun turns black, never shine again

G Em Bm D G C G C G C G

When the trumpet blows, won't you call me please, call my name!

Itulah, chord gitar Early in the Morning dinyanyikan Peter, Paul, and Mary, serta lirik lagu Early in the Morning dalam kunci gitar atau chord Peter, Paul, and Mary.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)