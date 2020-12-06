Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Early in the Morning Peter, Paul, and Mary, Lirik Lagu Early in the Morning
chord gitar Early in the Morning dinyanyikan Peter, Paul, and Mary, lirik lagu Early in the Morning dalam kunci gitar atau chord Peter, Paul, and Mary
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Early in the Morning dinyanyikan Peter, Paul, and Mary.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Early in the Morning dalam kunci gitar atau chord Peter, Paul, and Mary.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Kulepas dengan Ikhlas Lesti Kejora
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Apalah Cinta Ayu Ting Ting Ft Keremcem
[Intro]
[Verse]
G C G C G
Well early in the morning, about the break of day,
Bm Am - D
I ask the Lord, "Help me find the way!"
G C G C G C G
Help me find the way to the promised land
Em A
This lonely body needs a helping hand
G Em Bm D G C G C G C G
I ask the Lord to help me please find the way.
G C G C G
When the new day's a dawning, I bow my head in prayer.
Bm Am - D
I pray to the Lord, "Won't you me there?"
G C G C G C G
Won't you guide me safely to the Golden Stair?
Em A
Won't you let this body your burden share?
G Em Bm D C G C G C G C G C G C G C G
I pray to the Lord, "Won't you me please, me there?"
G C G C G
When the judgment comes to find the world in shame
Bm Am - D
When the trumpet blows won't you call my name?
G C G C G
When the thunder rolls and the heavens rain
Em A
When the sun turns black, never shine again
G Em Bm D G C G C G C G
When the trumpet blows, won't you call me please, call my name!
Itulah, chord gitar Early in the Morning dinyanyikan Peter, Paul, and Mary, serta lirik lagu Early in the Morning dalam kunci gitar atau chord Peter, Paul, and Mary.
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
chord gitar Early in the Morning
chord Early in the Morning
Early in the Morning chord
chord lagu Early in the Morning
Early in the Morning
kunci gitar Early in the Morning
lirik lagu Early in the Morning
chord gitar Peter Paul and Mary
chord Peter Paul and Mary
Peter Paul and Mary
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
chord
Well early in the morning about the break of day
I ask the Lord Help me find the way
When the judgment comes to find the world in shame
When the trumpet blows wont you call my name
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Masterpiece Jessie J, Lirik Lagu Masterpiece
|Chord Gitar Lagu Nothing In My Way Keane, Lirik Lagu Nothing In My Way
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik It's My Life Lagu Bon Jovi, I Ain't Gonna Live Forever
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik You Give Love A Bad Name Lagu Bon Jovi, Shot Through The Heart
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Thank You for Loving Me Lagu Bon Jovi, For Being My Eyes