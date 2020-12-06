Chord Gitar Lagu Silenced by The Night Keane, Lirik Lagu Silenced by The Night

Chord Gitar
intro :
D - F#m - E - F#m
D - F#m - E - F#m
[ verse 1 ]
D F#m E F#m D - F#m - E - F#m
in F city like mine . there’s no point in fighting
D F#m E F#m D - F#m - E - F#m
i close my eyes . see you and me driving
D F#m E F#m D - F#m - E - F#m
if i Fm F river . you are the ocean
D F#m E F#m D - F#m - E
got the radio on . got the wheels in motion
[ chorus ]
D E
we were silenced by the night
A D
but you and i we gonna rise again
D E
divided from the light
A D
i wanna love the way we used to when
[ verse 2 ]
D F#m E F#m D - F#m - E - F#m
i lie in the dark . i feel i’m falling
D F#m E F#m D - F#m - E - F#m
feel your hand on my back . hear your voice calling
D F#m E F#m D - F#m - E - F#m
i’m out of my depth girl . stick close to me
D F#m E F#m D - F#m - E
because the people in this town . they look straight through me
[ chorus ]
same as before
[ bridge ]
F#m B A F#m
cause baby i’m not scared of this world when you’re here
F#m B A F#m
and baby i’m not scared of this world when you’re here
D - F#m - E - F#m
D - F#m - E
D E A D
oh oh oh you and i we gonna rise again
D E A D
oh oh oh you and i we gonna rise again
[ chorus ] same as before
[ outro ]
D - F#m - E - F#m
D - F#m - E - F#m
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
