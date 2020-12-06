Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Silenced by The Night Keane, Lirik Lagu Silenced by The Night

Simak, chord gitar Silenced by The Night dinyanyikan Keane. Termasuk, lirik lagu Silenced by The Night dalam kunci gitar atau chord Keane.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Silenced by The Night Keane, Lirik Lagu Silenced by The Night
Spotify.com
Ilustrasi Keane. Chord Silenced by The Night dinyanyikan Keane, serta lirik lagu Silenced by The Night. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Silenced by The Night dinyanyikan Keane.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Silenced by The Night dalam kunci gitar atau chord Keane.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Masterpiece Jessie J, Lirik Lagu Masterpiece

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Nothing In My Way Keane, Lirik Lagu Nothing In My Way

intro  : 
D - F#m - E - F#m
D - F#m - E - F#m 

 [ verse 1 ] 
     D           F#m        E           F#m      D - F#m - E - F#m
in F city like mine .  there’s no point in fighting
 D         F#m     E        F#m     D - F#m - E - F#m
i close my eyes .  see you and me driving
   D         F#m   E       F#m    D - F#m - E - F#m   
if i Fm F river .  you are the ocean
              D      F#m       E        F#m     D - F#m - E
got the radio on .  got the wheels in motion

 [ chorus ] 
                D                E
we were silenced by the night
   A                 D
but you and i we gonna rise again
  D             E  
divided from the light
  A                    D
i wanna love the way we used to when

 [ verse 2 ] 
    D         F#m     E       F#m     D - F#m - E - F#m
i lie in the dark .  i feel i’m falling
                    D         F#m        E         F#m        D - F#m - E - F#m
feel your hand on my back .  hear your voice calling
        D        F#m         E          F#m     D - F#m - E - F#m          
i’m out of my depth girl .  stick close to me
                       D         F#m       E                F#m          D - F#m - E
because the people in this town .  they look straight through me

 [ chorus ]  
same as before

 [ bridge ] 
      F#m          B             A                F#m
cause baby i’m not scared of this world when you’re here
    F#m          B             A                F#m
and baby i’m not scared of this world when you’re here

D - F#m - E - F#m
D - F#m - E

 D    E A                 D
oh oh oh  you and i we gonna rise again
 D    E A                 D
oh oh oh  you and i we gonna rise again

 [ chorus ]  same as before

 [ outro ] 
D - F#m - E - F#m
D - F#m - E - F#m  

Itulah, chord gitar Silenced by The Night dinyanyikan Keane, serta lirik lagu Silenced by The Night dalam kunci gitar atau chord Keane.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Tags
chord gitar Silenced by The Night
chord Silenced by The Night
Silenced by The Night chord
chord lagu Silenced by The Night
Silenced by The Night
kunci gitar Silenced by The Night
lirik lagu Silenced by The Night
chord gitar Keane
chord Keane
Keane
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
chord
in F city like mine  theres no point in fighting
i close my eyes see you and me driving
we were silenced by the night
but you and i we gonna rise again
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Beredar Rekaman Suara Tuding JK di Balik Penangkapan Edhy Prabowo, Sosok di Baliknya Buka Suara
Beredar Rekaman Suara Tuding JK di Balik Penangkapan Edhy Prabowo, Sosok di Baliknya Buka Suara
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan