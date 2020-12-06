Chord Gitar Lagu Silenced by The Night Keane, Lirik Lagu Silenced by The Night

Ilustrasi Keane. Chord Silenced by The Night dinyanyikan Keane, serta lirik lagu Silenced by The Night.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Silenced by The Night dinyanyikan Keane.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Silenced by The Night dalam kunci gitar atau chord Keane.

intro :

D - F#m - E - F#m

D - F#m - E - F#m

[ verse 1 ]

D F#m E F#m D - F#m - E - F#m

in F city like mine . there’s no point in fighting

D F#m E F#m D - F#m - E - F#m

i close my eyes . see you and me driving

D F#m E F#m D - F#m - E - F#m

if i Fm F river . you are the ocean

D F#m E F#m D - F#m - E

got the radio on . got the wheels in motion

[ chorus ]

D E

we were silenced by the night

A D

but you and i we gonna rise again

D E

divided from the light

A D

i wanna love the way we used to when

[ verse 2 ]

D F#m E F#m D - F#m - E - F#m

i lie in the dark . i feel i’m falling

D F#m E F#m D - F#m - E - F#m

feel your hand on my back . hear your voice calling

D F#m E F#m D - F#m - E - F#m

i’m out of my depth girl . stick close to me

D F#m E F#m D - F#m - E

because the people in this town . they look straight through me

[ chorus ]

same as before

[ bridge ]

F#m B A F#m

cause baby i’m not scared of this world when you’re here

F#m B A F#m

and baby i’m not scared of this world when you’re here

D - F#m - E - F#m

D - F#m - E

D E A D

oh oh oh you and i we gonna rise again

D E A D

oh oh oh you and i we gonna rise again

[ chorus ] same as before

[ outro ]

D - F#m - E - F#m

D - F#m - E - F#m



(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)