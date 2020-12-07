Chord Gitar dan Lirik Im Yours Jason Mraz, Well You Done Me And You Bet I Felt It

Chord Gitar
Intro: / G - - - / D - - - / Em - - - / C - - - /
G
Well, you done done me and you bet I felt it
D
I tried to be chill but you’re so hot that I melted
Em C
I fell right through the cracks, now I'm tryin’ to get back
G
before the cool done run out I'll be givin' it my bestest
D
and nothin's gonna stop me but divine intervention
Em C
I reckon it's again my turn to win some or learn some
Chorus 1:
G D
I won't hesitate no more,
Em C
no more, it cannot wait I'm yours
