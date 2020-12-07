Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Im Yours Jason Mraz, Well You Done Me And You Bet I Felt It

Intro: / G - - - / D - - - / Em - - - / C - - - /

G

Well, you done done me and you bet I felt it

D

I tried to be chill but you’re so hot that I melted

Em C

I fell right through the cracks, now I'm tryin’ to get back



G

before the cool done run out I'll be givin' it my bestest

D

and nothin's gonna stop me but divine intervention

Em C

I reckon it's again my turn to win some or learn some

Chorus 1:

G D

I won't hesitate no more,

Em C

no more, it cannot wait I'm yours