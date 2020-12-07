Chord Gitar dan Lirik Im Yours Jason Mraz, Well You Done Me And You Bet I Felt It

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Im Yours Jason Mraz

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Im Yours Jason Mraz. Well you done done me and you bet I felt it

 Intro:  / G - - - / D - - - / Em - - - / C - - - /

        G  
Well, you done done me and you bet I felt it

    D
I tried to be chill but you’re so hot that I melted

   Em                                      C
I fell right through the cracks, now I'm tryin’ to get back

           G
before the cool done run out I'll be givin' it my bestest

     D
and nothin's gonna stop me but divine intervention

   Em                           C
I reckon it's again my turn to win some or learn some

Chorus 1:

G            D
I won't hesitate no more,

    Em              C
no more, it cannot wait I'm yours

