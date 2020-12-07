Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu A Line In The Sand Linkin Park, Lirik Lagu A Line In The Sand

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu A Line In The Sand Linkin Park, Lirik Lagu A Line In The Sand
AFP/Frederic J. BROWN
Ilustrasi. Chord A Line In The Sand dinyanyikan Linkin Park, serta lirik lagu A Line In The Sand. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar A Line In The Sand dinyanyikan Linkin Park.

Dm                     C
Today, we stood on the wall
                  A#                       C
We laughed at the sun, we laughed at the guns
                  Dm
We laughed at it all
          Dm                   C
And when they, they told us to go
                  A#                     C
We paid them no mind, like every other time
                    Dm
But little did we know

2x Dm C Bb A  

Dm                   C
Today, I look for a sign
                    A#
With flames in my hands
                C
A line in the sand
                    Dm
Between yours and mine
        Dm                     C
And it came, like fire from below
                    A#
Your greed led the call
                C
My flag had to fall
                    Dm
But little did you know

          Dm                     C
Another day, your truth will come
              A#
You're gonna pay for what you
  A
Pay for what you've done
                    Dm
You'll get what's yours
                C
And face your fraud
              A#                   A
You're gonna give me back what's mine
                      Dm
Give me back what's mine!

                        Dm                          
I ain't never been a coward
                    C
I aint never seen blood
                      A#
You had sold me an ocean
                        A
And I was lost in the flood
                        Dm
We were counting on a leader
                    C
We were driven by need
                  A#
Couldn't take temptation
                          A
And we were blinded by greed
                        Dm
You were steady as a sniper
                      C
We were waiting on a wire
                      A#
So we never saw it coming
                        A
When you ran from the fire
                Dm
You can try intimidation
                    C
Or you can try to ignore
                            A#
But when the time comes calling
                          A
Yeah! You are gonna get yours!

          Dm                   C
Another day, your truth will come
              A#
You're gonna pay for what you
  A
Pay for what you've done
                    Dm
You'll get what's yours
                  C
And face your fraud
              A#                   A
You're gonna give me back what's mine
                      Dm
Give me back what's mine!

2x Dm C Bb A (actually there's a solo, but I don't know what to play instead so  
I thought to repeat the chorus once)

        Dm                     C
And so today, your truth has come
              A#
You're gonna pay for what you
  A
Pay for what you've done
                    Dm
You'll get what's yours
                C
You're out of time
                A#                   A
And you will give me back what's mine
                      Dm     C     A#   
Give me back what's mine!
  A                             Dm     C     A#
Give me, give me back what's mine!
  A                             Dm     C     
Give me, give me back what's mine!

    A#           A                           Dm
What's mine, give me, give me back what's mine!
  C
What's mine!
  A#
What's mine!
  A                   Dm
Give me back what's mine!

                        C
Today, we stood on the wall
                  A#                       C
We laughed at the sun, we laughed at the guns
                  Dm
We laughed at it all
            Dm                   C
And when they, they told us to go
                  A#                       C
We paid them no mind, like every other time
                    Dm
But little did we know

Itulah, chord gitar A Line In The Sand dinyanyikan Linkin Park, serta lirik lagu A Line In The Sand dalam kunci gitar atau chord Linkin Park.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
