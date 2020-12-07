Chord Gitar Lagu A Line In The Sand Linkin Park, Lirik Lagu A Line In The Sand

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar A Line In The Sand dinyanyikan Linkin Park.

Termasuk, lirik lagu A Line In The Sand dalam kunci gitar atau chord Linkin Park.

Dm C

Today, we stood on the wall

A# C

We laughed at the sun, we laughed at the guns

Dm

We laughed at it all

Dm C

And when they, they told us to go

A# C

We paid them no mind, like every other time

Dm

But little did we know

2x Dm C Bb A

Dm C

Today, I look for a sign

A#

With flames in my hands

C

A line in the sand

Dm

Between yours and mine

Dm C

And it came, like fire from below

A#

Your greed led the call

C

My flag had to fall

Dm

But little did you know

Dm C

Another day, your truth will come

A#

You're gonna pay for what you

A

Pay for what you've done

Dm

You'll get what's yours

C

And face your fraud

A# A

You're gonna give me back what's mine

Dm

Give me back what's mine!

Dm

I ain't never been a coward

C

I aint never seen blood

A#

You had sold me an ocean

A

And I was lost in the flood

Dm

We were counting on a leader

C

We were driven by need

A#

Couldn't take temptation

A

And we were blinded by greed

Dm

You were steady as a sniper

C

We were waiting on a wire

A#

So we never saw it coming

A

When you ran from the fire

Dm

You can try intimidation

C

Or you can try to ignore

A#

But when the time comes calling

A

Yeah! You are gonna get yours!

Dm C

Another day, your truth will come

A#

You're gonna pay for what you

A

Pay for what you've done

Dm

You'll get what's yours

C

And face your fraud

A# A

You're gonna give me back what's mine

Dm

Give me back what's mine!

2x Dm C Bb A (actually there's a solo, but I don't know what to play instead so

I thought to repeat the chorus once)

Dm C

And so today, your truth has come

A#

You're gonna pay for what you

A

Pay for what you've done

Dm

You'll get what's yours

C

You're out of time

A# A

And you will give me back what's mine

Dm C A#

Give me back what's mine!

A Dm C A#

Give me, give me back what's mine!

A Dm C

Give me, give me back what's mine!

A# A Dm

What's mine, give me, give me back what's mine!

C

What's mine!

A#

What's mine!

A Dm

Give me back what's mine!

C

Today, we stood on the wall

A# C

We laughed at the sun, we laughed at the guns

Dm

We laughed at it all

Dm C

And when they, they told us to go

A# C

We paid them no mind, like every other time

Dm

But little did we know

Itulah, chord gitar A Line In The Sand dinyanyikan Linkin Park, serta lirik lagu A Line In The Sand dalam kunci gitar atau chord Linkin Park.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)