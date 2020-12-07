Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu A Line In The Sand Linkin Park, Lirik Lagu A Line In The Sand
Simak, chord gitar A Line In The Sand dinyanyikan Linkin Park. Termasuk, lirik lagu A Line In The Sand dalam kunci gitar atau chord Linkin Park.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar A Line In The Sand dinyanyikan Linkin Park.
Termasuk, lirik lagu A Line In The Sand dalam kunci gitar atau chord Linkin Park.
Dm C
Today, we stood on the wall
A# C
We laughed at the sun, we laughed at the guns
Dm
We laughed at it all
Dm C
And when they, they told us to go
A# C
We paid them no mind, like every other time
Dm
But little did we know
2x Dm C Bb A
Dm C
Today, I look for a sign
A#
With flames in my hands
C
A line in the sand
Dm
Between yours and mine
Dm C
And it came, like fire from below
A#
Your greed led the call
C
My flag had to fall
Dm
But little did you know
Dm C
Another day, your truth will come
A#
You're gonna pay for what you
A
Pay for what you've done
Dm
You'll get what's yours
C
And face your fraud
A# A
You're gonna give me back what's mine
Dm
Give me back what's mine!
Dm
I ain't never been a coward
C
I aint never seen blood
A#
You had sold me an ocean
A
And I was lost in the flood
Dm
We were counting on a leader
C
We were driven by need
A#
Couldn't take temptation
A
And we were blinded by greed
Dm
You were steady as a sniper
C
We were waiting on a wire
A#
So we never saw it coming
A
When you ran from the fire
Dm
You can try intimidation
C
Or you can try to ignore
A#
But when the time comes calling
A
Yeah! You are gonna get yours!
Dm C
Another day, your truth will come
A#
You're gonna pay for what you
A
Pay for what you've done
Dm
You'll get what's yours
C
And face your fraud
A# A
You're gonna give me back what's mine
Dm
Give me back what's mine!
2x Dm C Bb A (actually there's a solo, but I don't know what to play instead so
I thought to repeat the chorus once)
Dm C
And so today, your truth has come
A#
You're gonna pay for what you
A
Pay for what you've done
Dm
You'll get what's yours
C
You're out of time
A# A
And you will give me back what's mine
Dm C A#
Give me back what's mine!
A Dm C A#
Give me, give me back what's mine!
A Dm C
Give me, give me back what's mine!
A# A Dm
What's mine, give me, give me back what's mine!
C
What's mine!
A#
What's mine!
A Dm
Give me back what's mine!
C
Today, we stood on the wall
A# C
We laughed at the sun, we laughed at the guns
Dm
We laughed at it all
Dm C
And when they, they told us to go
A# C
We paid them no mind, like every other time
Dm
But little did we know
Itulah, chord gitar A Line In The Sand dinyanyikan Linkin Park, serta lirik lagu A Line In The Sand dalam kunci gitar atau chord Linkin Park.
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
